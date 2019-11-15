2 men sentenced to federal prison in child porn cases
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two Iowa men have been sentenced to federal prison in separate child pornography cases.
Federal prosecutors for Iowa said 34-year-old Ryan Mitchell Budde, of Clinton, was sentenced Tuesday to more than 10 years in prison for receiving and distributing child pornography. Budde pleaded guilty to the count in July. Investigators said they found 365 images of child pornography on Budde’s two cellphones and two laptops.
Also on Tuesday, 28-year-old Marcus Henry Benjamin was sentenced to more than seven years after pleading guilty in June to one count of receiving child pornography. Investigators said Benjamin collected child pornography for more than four years, amassing a collection of over 1,200 images and videos.
Police probing social media threat to Iowa State students
AMES, Iowa — Police are investigating what officials say is a threat posted on social media to three Iowa State students.
Iowa State Police Chief Michael Newton said Wednesday that the university is trying to identify who posted it on Reddit.
The university said the threat targeted three students who participated in a Land Acknowledgement statement made at a Students Against Racism meeting on Nov. 7. Such statements acknowledge the indigenous people who once inhabited the land.
The poster typed these words next to the photo: “We fought for this land and won, and will be more than willing to kill for it again if you try and take it.”
Newton says police are working with Reddit to find information about the poster.
Gay pastor taking leave to settle complaints against her
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Officials say a gay pastor in Iowa City will request a leave of absence as part of a settlement of complaints that her sexual orientation violates United Methodist Church law.
The Rev. Anna Blaedel had been director of the Wesley Center at the University of Iowa but stepped down in May because of a church complaint filed in 2018. She’s been the subject of three complaints since she publicly disclosed in 2016 that she was gay.
Blaedel has since been working 10-15 hours a week leading the center’s Table Tuesday program, in which college students gather to discuss spirituality and social justice.
The Rev. Tyler Schwaller has been representing Blaedel, and he told The Gazette that Blaedel will retain her pastoral credentials. Blaedel has declined to comment.
Delegates at a United Methodist Church conference in St. Louis voted in February to strengthen a ban on LGBTQ clergy and same-sex marriage.
Authorities charge man with killing wife
ZEARING, Iowa — Authorities have arrested and charged a central Iowa man with killing his wife.
Story County court records say 70-year-old Gary Pillman is charged with second-degree murder and is being held on $500,000 bail. The records don’t list an attorney for him.
He’s accused in the slaying of 62-year-old Betty Pillman. Her body was found outside their home in Zearing on Wednesday. Authorities said she had several lacerations to her upper body. He was at the home and was taken to a hospital for treatment of arm lacerations.
The Story County Sheriff’s Office said a Zearing resident called 911 around 5 p.m. to report that a neighbor told her he’d killed his wife.