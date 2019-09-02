DES MOINES — Iowa police say a 19-year-old is expected to recover after being accidentally shot in the head in Des Moines.
Des Moines police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 11 p.m. Saturday at a house party south of Drake University.
Parizek said officers found bullet holes inside the home that appear to show a gun was fired in one room, passed through a wall and then struck the victim in the head in another room.
Parizek says a bullet was pulled from the wound. He says the victim will be fine, and it's "kind of remarkable."
Parizek says charges likely will be filed.