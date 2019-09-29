Illnesses related to vaping rise in Iowa
DES MOINES — Iowa health officials say more vaping-related illnesses have been reported in the state.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said in a news release that 23 cases of respiratory illness associated with vaping have been reported in Iowa — up from 15 last week. There have been no deaths in the state.
Of the 23 Iowa cases, ages range from 17 to 60, and most of the patients were male. Officials said 18 have reported vaping some form of THC, the ingredient in marijuana that produces a high. Officials say all of the Iowa patients have recovered.
More than 800 cases of the illness and 13 deaths have been reported across the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating but has not yet identified a common product or ingredient as the culprit.
Iowa’s pig inventory at record 24.9 million
DES MOINES — Iowa now has 24.9 million pigs on farms, a record number and up 6% from last year.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture released the figures Friday for the quarter ending Sept. 1. It showed Iowa farms have just over 1 million breeding pigs and 23.9 million market hogs, or those raised for meat.
The USDA said the national inventory of pigs stands at 77.7 million, the highest number for Sept. 1 since records began in 1988.
LaHood chairman of Lincoln Library board
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Former Illinois congressman and U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood has been named chairman of the board of directors of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced LaHood’s appointment Thursday.
LaHood, a Peoria Republican, represented the 18th Congressional District from 1995 to 2009. The district includes the largest portion of the district Lincoln represented in Congress. He was President Barack Obama’s transportation secretary from 2009 to 2013.
Pritzker also named librarian and conservator Joan Brodsky as the museum board’s historic preservation expert.
Ex-prison employee in Iowa charged
MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa — A former employee of the women’s correctional facility in Mitchellville was arrested on Friday morning after being accused of engaging in sexual acts with an inmate in exchange for tobacco products.
Shawn William Durrell, 55, of Urbandale, was arrested Friday and charged with sexual misconduct with an offender. He had been employed as the correctional food service coordinator at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women when the alleged sexual misconduct took place between July 4 and Aug. 9. He had been working at the facility for 16 years before resigning in August.
Court documents said Durrell was released on $2,000 bond. His next court appearance is Oct. 7.
DES MOINES — Police said a man who witnesses reported was sitting in a Des Moines street has been hit by a vehicle and killed.
Police Sgt. Paul Parizek says the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday on SW 9th Street. Medics arrived to find a 62-year-old Des Moines resident had been hit by a southbound vehicle as it crossed the Raccoon River. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he died. The man’s name had not been released by late Saturday morning.
Police said the driver of the vehicle did not appear to be distracted or impaired at the time of the incident.