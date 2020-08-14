Double homicide case moves to sanity phase
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The trial for a Green Bay-area man found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother is moving to the next phase in which jurors will determine if he should be held responsible due to mental illness.
A jury in Brown County found 30-year-old Jacob Cayer guilty Wednesday evening of fatally beating Heesun “Sunny” Teague and stabbing her adult daughter, Sabrina Teague, in June 2016, WLUK-TV reported.
He was also found guilty of attempted first-degree homicide for attacking Sabrina Teague’s boyfriend, Joel Kennedy.
During testimony, Cayer denied killing the two or attacking Kennedy and said prior statements to police were just assumptions.
The trial was delayed several times since the murders to determine Cayer’s competency. The sanity phase begins Thursday. Cayer has opted not to attend the second phase against the advice of his attorney.
Demoted police chief to retire
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s former police chief, who was demoted to captain in part for using tear gas against protesters demonstrating over George Floyd’s death, has chosen to retire instead of staying with the department.
The city’s Fire and Police Commission voted unanimously last week to demote Chief Alfonso Morales.
Commissioners criticized how Morales handled multiple incidents involving Black people, including the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown. They were also critical of his decision to use tear gas and pepper spray against protesters who demonstrated after Floyd’s death May 25 in Minneapolis.
Body found in car ID’d
CAHOKIA, Ill. — A coroner has identified the decomposed remains of a woman whose body was found inside a car parked at an automotive repair shop and car dealership in Illinois’ Metro East region.
The woman was identified as Michelle R. Johnson, 38, by St. Clair County coroner Calvin Dye Sr.
Investigators have not determined how long the body had been there or the circumstances surrounding Johnson’s death.
Man arrested in mother’s death
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Prosecutors have charged a Cedar Rapids man with first-degree murder and other counts in the fatal beating of his mother earlier this summer.
George Alan Deason, 49, was arrested in July, shortly after his mother was found critically injured in her home by her daughter. Police believe he attacked Elsie Mae Deason, 71, on June 30 in order to steal $50 from her. She was found the next day and taken to a hospital, and police said it appeared she had been severely beaten.
George Deason was arrested a short time later, and officers found he was carrying a weapon called a slapjack — a leather sock that holds a heavy metal weight used to whip or batter a person. He was charged at the time with robbery, assault on a police officer and interference with official acts.
Elsie Mae Deason died of her injuries on July 23, police said, and George Deason was charged Wednesday with a count of first-degree murder, in addition to the other counts.
He was being held Thursday in the Linn County Jail.