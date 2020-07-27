Milwaukee woman charged with reckless homicide in death of 2-year-old daughter
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman is charged in the shooting death of her 2-year-old daughter last week.
The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office on Sunday charged Jasmine Daniels, 22, with first-degree reckless homicide. Zymeiia Stevens was fatally shot Tuesday night.
According to the criminal complaint, Daniels gave conflicting statements to investigators but later acknowledged she “accidentally did it” while “playing around with her gun in the basement when the gun went off and shot” the child, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
An autopsy found the child suffered four gunshot wounds caused by a single bullet, according to the complaint. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide.
Daniels is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Aug. 4. Her public defender did not immediately reply to a request for comment Sunday.
Authorities: 2 Beloit men dead after apparently drowning in subdivision pond
AFTON, Wis. — Two Beloit men are dead after they apparently drowned while swimming in a pond in a subdivision near Afton over the weekend, authorities said.
The Janesville Fire Department and town of Beloit police responded to witness reports of two men who “went underwater in distress” and never resurfaced while swimming Saturday afternoon at a spring-fed pond at a subdivision, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Rescuers pulled the two men from the pond and tried to resuscitate them, but they were pronounced dead at a hospital, The Janesville Gazette reported.
The men were 22 and 23 years old. Their names have not been released. It’s unclear how long the men were underwater before rescuers found them.
2014 murder-for-hire conviction back to court
AURORA, Ill. — An Aurora woman convicted of hiring someone to kill her ex-boyfriend must receive a new trial, an Illinois appeals court ordered last week.
Maricela Arciga, 33, was found guilty in July 2014 of solicitation of murder for hire and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
A state appellate court found Arciga did not have a fair trial, including her attorney’s failure to present evidence that she did not have a criminal history. The court ordered that she receive a new trial in Kane County. No date has been set.
During Arciga’s trial, prosecutors said she told her new boyfriend that she wanted to have her ex-boyfriend shot.
Prosecutors said the boyfriend had previously worked with Aurora Police as an informant and contacted authorities, who arranged for a federal agent to pose as a hit man and meet with Arciga.
During the trial, Arciga argued that she had been entrapped by police. She also testified that her ex-boyfriend threatened to kill her but police were unhelpful when she reported suspected harassment.