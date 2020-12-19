Suspect pleads not guilty in fatal Chuck E. Cheese shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport woman charged in a fatal shooting at a Chuck E. Cheese in Davenport has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.
An attorney for Treshonda Pollion, 24, filed a written plea Thursday in the death of 29-year-old Eloise Chairs in October.
Pollion originally was charged with first-degree murder but the lesser charge was filed Dec. 8 after the Scott County Attorney’s office determined the shooting was not premeditated, The Quad City Times reported.
Pollion is scheduled for a pretrial conference on Jan. 8.
Police said witnesses reported that Chairs was shot on Oct. 25 after she argued with several people over a game card. When that argument ended, Chairs, Pollion and a witness became involved in another altercation, police said.
A Chuck E. Cheese manager tried to break up the fight after Pollion and Chairs allegedly exchanged punches.
A witness told police she saw Pollion with a gun in her hand and heard Chairs warn others about the gun. Investigators said a single shot was fired during the altercation between Chairs and Pollion.
Woman charged in 1992 infant death in Illinois
MOLINE, Ill. — An Ohio woman has been charged with murder in the death of an infant whose body was found in a trash bag floating along the shores of Mississippi River nearly 30 years ago.
An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Angela Siebke, 47, of Whitehall, Ohio, and formerly of Orion, Ill. She was being held in the Rock Island County Jail with bail set at $1 million, the Quad-City Times reported.
The child became known as “Baby April” for the month in 1992 when her body was found.
Moline Police Chief Darren Gault credited the diligence of detectives and advancements in the use of DNA for the arrest.
In November, Parabon Nanolabs provided a genetic genealogy research report that provided genetic matches and genealogy research used to construct a set of ancestors and narrow down a final list of leads. Moline Police investigators worked the leads and on Dec. 1 located Siebke at her residence in Ohio.
Man dies after being attacked by pit bull
JOLIET, Ill. — A dog that became agitated during a loud argument inside a suburban Chicago home attacked and killed a man who had tried to calm the animal, police said.
The 46-year-old man died Thursday evening in a hospital after he was attacked by a pit bull terrier in a home in Joliet, in Chicago’s far southwest suburbs. the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
The home’s occupants tried unsuccessfully to free the man from the dog, but they eventually secured the animal and called 911, Joliet police said in a statement.
The fatal attack unfolded after the dog became agitated during a loud argument between two people in the home. Police said the man tried to intervene and calm down the 5-year-old dog, but the canine proceeded to attack him.
Paramedics arrived at the home about 6:20 p.m. Thursday and took the man to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where he died of his injuries, police said.
Joliet Animal Control took custody of the dog, and the police investigation is ongoing.
Des Moines man charged in fatal crash
DES MOINES — A Des Moines man who police say was driving drunk has been charged with vehicular homicide after a crash that killed a woman and injured her husband.
Witnesses told Des Moines police that Bertoldo Zuniga, 67, was driving erratically and speeding Thursday night when he failed to stop and hit three vehicles at a stop light.
A passenger in one of the vehicles, Linda Vander Hart, 71, died of her injuries. Her husband, Daniel Vander Hart, 74, remains hospitalized.
A criminal complaint says Zuniga was impaired at the scene and admitted to officers that he had consumed alcohol before driving. His blood alcohol level an hour after the crash was .171, according to the complaint.
Zuniga was charged with vehicular homicide by OWI, vehicular homicide by reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle, OWI 2nd offense, and traffic violations.