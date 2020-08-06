News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

Chicago schools to begin fall remotely

Biden won't go to Milwaukee to accept Democratic nomination

Wisconsin and Illinois news in brief

Authorities: Chicago police officer shot, suspect in custody

Iowa woman wielding knives fatally shot by police

Judge unsure if virus requires changes to Wisconsin election

Iowa news in brief

GOP leader wants Wisconsin Senate to strike down mask order

Police: Pregnant Iowa teen killed in overnight shooting

Man charged in shooting death of 9-year-old Chicago boy

state page news in brief

Police preparing for unknowns at Democratic convention

Some school districts reject Iowa in-class requirements

Arrest made in shooting death of Iowa man at son's funeral

Iowa governor has stopped AG from joining anti-Trump suits

GOP leader wants Wisconsin Senate to strike down mask order

Kids getting caught in crossfire as US gun violence surges

Iowa governor has stopped AG from joining anti-Trump suits

8 dead and at least 19 wounded in weekend Chicago shootings

House flippers 'unaffected' by pandemic, face uncertainty

Another buyer tries to save historic Davenport building

2 utility workers die after striking buried electrical line

Iowa doctors accused of serious offenses, admonished in secret by state board

Illinois news in brief

Iowa news in brief

Wisconsin absentee ballots may pose issues for 2020 election

Picture of past pieced together in Portage

Minnesota company gets most aid in Iowa hog disposal program

Alligator captured after surfacing in suburban Chicago lake

Carjacking suspect charged in shooting of 3 Chicago officers

state page news in brief

Wisconsin Republicans 'stand ready' to kill mask requirement

Conservatives take up death of Black man who supported Trump

Chicago homicides and shootings rise sharply in 2020

1 dead, another wounded in Madison stabbing

Minnesota company gets most aid in Iowa hog disposal program

Illinois and Wisconsin news in brief

DNR board revises deer quotas after open meeting allegations

Iowa governor insists on state control of in-school learning

Wisconsin governor orders masks statewide amid virus surge

Evers orders masks statewide in Wisconsin as COVID-19 cases spike

Wisconsin Republicans break with Trump on election delay

12 Illinois college students test positive for COVID-19 after event

Suburban Chicago woman pleads guilty to labor trafficking

Baldwin dodges questions on VP pick, Russian interference

Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin news in brief