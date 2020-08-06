Doughnut shop workers fired
DES MOINES — Two former doughnut franchise employees were fired after refusing to serve a Des Moines police officer, the shop’s corporate headquarters said.
Sgt. Paul Parizek, a spokesman for the Des Moines Police Department, said he was refused service over the weekend at a local Dunkin’ doughnut shop because he’s a police officer.
Parizek said he asked a woman behind the shop’s counter, “What’s going on?”
“She said, ‘We’re not going to serve you today and you need to leave,’” Parizek recounted.
Corporate Dunkin’ officials sent a statement saying that the Des Moines store’s franchise owner fired two employees over the incident and had contacted police to apologize.
“The employees’ behavior is not consistent with Dunkin’s goal of creating an inclusive, welcoming environment for all our of guests,” the statement said.
Officers fatally shoot knife-wielding woman
FORT DODGE — A Fort Dodge woman who was reported to be acting erratically while wielding knives was shot and killed by police, Iowa state officials said.
The shooting happened Tuesday night, after Webster County officials received a 911 call about the woman, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. The department’s Division of Criminal Investigation said deputies from the Webster County Sheriff’s Department and a Fort Dodge police officer responded, and during their interaction, the woman was shot and killed. Officials gave no other details about the shooting.
Officials have not released the woman’s identity. An autopsy was set to be conducted by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation.
DNR seeks help solving boat crash
OKOBOJI — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a boat involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday night at West Lake Okoboji.
The collision took place at around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, near Manhattan Point on West Lake Okoboji, according to an Iowa DNR press release. A boat traveling northbound hit another boat from behind, just off Manhattan Point.
52-year-old Vaughn Wickman, of Spirit Lake, was driving the boat that was hit, and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. The boat that caused the crash fled the scene.
DNR officers and local law enforcement tried to locate the boat — even deploying a thermal-imaging drone — but were unable to find it. Conservation officers are continuing to investigate the crash.
Anyone with information related to the hit and run, is encouraged to contact DNR Conservation Officer Steve Reighard at (712) 260-1018.
LE MARS — An elderly Iowa man has pleaded not guilty to killing his wife’s son during a domestic disturbance at his northwestern Iowa home in May.
Thomas Knapp, 82, of Merrill, entered the written plea Monday in Plymouth County District Court. Knapp is charged with first-degree murder and willful injury in the May 11 death of 51-year-old Kevin Juzek.
Police said Knapp shot Juzek with a 20-gauge shotgun through a bedroom door, then deliberately shot him again in the chest. Investigators have said that Knapp confessed to shooting Juzek.
Knapp has also pleaded not guilty to domestic abuse assault, willful injury and other counts for hitting his wife in the head with a stick and breaking bones in her hand during the same disturbance.