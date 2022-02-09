Woman sentenced for role in infant’s death
PRIMGHAR, Iowa — An Iowa woman accused of allowing her infant daughter to be abused by the baby’s father has been sentenced to probation.
Brittanee Baker, 22, of Sheldon, pleaded guilty last week to one count of felony child endangerment, the Sioux City Journal reported. Baker received a five-year suspended prison sentence and two years’ probation.
Police have said Baker told officials that her 5-month-old daughter had been hurt in 2020 by a lamp knocked over by cats in her home. But police determined that the baby’s father, 21-year-old Lawrence Ruotolo Jr., injured the baby when she wouldn’t stop crying.
The baby was taken to a hospital on July 26, 2020, and treated for abrasions and bruising, then released back to her parents. The next day, the baby was again taken to a hospital and was not breathing and had no pulse. She died several days later. An autopsy determined she had been suffocated.
Ruotolo was sentenced in September to five years in prison.
Iowa snowmobiler died in Montana avalanche
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Officials in Gallatin County released the name of an Iowa snowmobiler who was killed in an avalanche west of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend.
Bradie H. Becker, 30, of Algona, Iowa, died Sunday in a slide in the Lionhead area west of the town of West Yellowstone, Sheriff and Coroner Dan Springer said in a statement Tuesday.
He died of asphyxiation after being buried in avalanche debris, Springer said. Becker had been separated from a the rest of his group at the time of the avalanche, Springer said. When they found him, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.
He was wearing an avalanche airbag that deployed and was also wearing a helmet, Springer said.
Lawmakers eye juvenile prison near Milwaukee
MADISON, Wis. — A new juvenile prison would be built near Milwaukee under a bipartisan bill that would authorize borrowing $42 million for the project.
The measure comes after years of delays in closing the embattled Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake juvenile prisons north of Wausau in Irma. The state missed a July deadline last year to close the juvenile prisons, which have been the target of numerous lawsuits alleging abuse by guards, multimillion-dollar settlements and criminal investigations.
Gov. Tony Evers’ spokeswoman Britt Cudaback said it’s great that the issue is moving forward in the Legislature, but it’s unfortunate it has taken this long.
Milwaukee man charged in school shooting
MILWAUKEE — The suspect in a shooting that injured five people, including four teens, outside a Milwaukee high school was charged with six felonies Tuesday.
Devon J. A. Jobe, 34, of Milwaukee faces five counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of discharging a firearm in a school zone. He’s being held on a $25,000 bond, court records show.
Jobe turned himself in Friday, three days after the shooting.
The criminal complaint cites surveillance video and witness accounts in describing how Jobe walked to his car as a crowd gathered to watch a physical fight outside the Rufus King High School and fired three shots into the ground after returning to the area.
The five people injured in the shooting were all hit by bullet fragments or suffered graze wounds, the complaint said. One of the victims is Jobe’s niece.
Man faces charges after spitting on FBI agent
CHICAGO — A Chicago man who allegedly spat into the face of an FBI special agent and then told him there was no proof because the incident wasn’t captured on video was arrested in part due to an account by a witness.
The 55-year-old was arrested on a charge of assaulting an agent and booked into the Metropolitan Correctional Center, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Monday, the Chicago Tribune reported. The man remained in custody Tuesday.
The alleged incident happened Jan. 12 near the FBI’s field office in Chicago. According to the criminal complaint, the man pulled his van behind a car driven by the FBI agent, who was waiting to enter a parking lot, and started to repeatedly honk his horn.
When the agent told him to stop honking, the man told him that he was honking at another vehicle — an SUV — but became angry when the agent refused to talk to the driver, and told the agent: “If you’re such a tough guy, get out and show me.”
When the agent refused to get out, the man allegedly used profanity and then leaned toward the open driver’s side window of the agent’s vehicle and spat into his face. “Good luck proving it,” he allegedly told the agent. “There’s no video.”
The driver of the SUV, however, witnessed what had happened, according to the criminal complaint, and the agent photographed the 55-year-old’s vehicle and license plate as further evidence.
Protesters ordered away from courthouse
CHICAGO — Nine people arrested inside the federal courthouse in downtown Chicago demanding federal charges against former Chicago cop Jason Van Dyke were ordered Tuesday to stay away from the building for 60 days and pay $200 fines.
The five women and four men who call themselves the “Laquan Nine” had gone to the courthouse Thursday to deliver a letter to U.S. Attorney John Lausch demanding charges against the disgraced officer who was released from prison last week after serving a little more than three years for killing 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.
The group’s attorney, William Hardwicke, argued that his clients’ arrests were enough punishment. Hardwicke said the protest was nonviolent and “in the best tradition of civil disobedience.”
However, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer said it was clear the protesters wanted to be arrested. The protesters were also asked repeatedly to leave the building but refused, she said.
“It would have been a simple thing to do that,” Pallmeyer said.