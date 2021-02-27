Suspects sought after teen found shot dead in Davenport yard
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police are searching for suspects after discovering a 14-year-old boy shot to death in a Davenport yard.
Someone found the body of Jamon Winfrey on the ground Thursday afternoon and called police. Investigators believe the shooting happened a day earlier, when police were called to the area for a report of shots fired.
In that incident, police believe three vehicles were chasing after one another Wednesday afternoon, with shots fired from at least one of the vehicles. At the time, investigators found only shell casings in the area, but no damage or injuries. Now, police believe Winfrey was shot in the incident. An autopsy has been scheduled.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A man accused of stabbing his mother to death in Sioux City last year has been ordered to stand trial.
Paul Belk, 31, of Beaufort, S.C., was in court Friday for a status hearing, where a judge set his first-degree murder trial for April 20 in Woodbury County, the Sioux City Journal reported. His attorneys have filed notice that Belk will use an insanity defense.
In addition to murder, Belk also faces charges of willful injury and possession of a controlled substance for the April 14 stabbing death of 55-year-old Lisa Belk in her Sioux City home.
Police have said Paul Belk became upset with his mother and sister during a family gathering, grabbed a kitchen knife and repeatedly stabbed his mother and also slashed his sister in a shoulder.
Both women were taken to a Sioux City hospital, where Lisa Belk died. The sister was treated for her injury and released.
If convicted, Paul Belk faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Kansas man convicted of murdering Iowa girlfriend
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — A Kansas man has been convicted of second-degree murder in the 2018 death of his girlfriend in Iowa.
Zackery Bassett, 34, of Elwood, Kan., was originally charged with first-degree murder after Andrea Solokowski, 50, was found not breathing in a home in Webster City. An autopsy showed evidence of asphyxiation but her cause of death was listed as undetermined.
Bassett was convicted in Hamilton County Tuesday on the lesser charge after a trial that had been repeatedly delayed by COVID-19.
Madigan’s successor chosen for 2nd time
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A successor to state Rep. Michael Madigan was chosen Thursday for the second time in four days.
A committee of local Democrats led by Madigan, the former House speaker who resigned his 22nd District Illinois House seat last week after half-a-century, chose community activist Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar.
Guerrero-Cuellar had finished second on Sunday in the process to Edward Guerra Kodatt, the personal choice of Madigan’s. Kodatt was forced to resign three days later because of unspecified “questionable conduct.”
The 39-year-old Guerrero-Cuellar, operations manager for a community services nonprofit, was nominated by Chicago 23rd Ward Alderwoman Silvana Tabaras, another of the Democratic activists on the ward committee that chooses the replacement.
Carjackers steal 3 vehicles from delivery driver
DES PLAINES, Ill. — Four men attacked a luxury car delivery driver in suburban Chicago and took off with three high-end vehicles, authorities said.
The attack, which was captured on video, took place early Thursday morning at Jidd Motors in Des Plaines, police said in a release.
The driver was repeatedly punched and kicked as the assailants ordered him to hand over keys, police said. He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his wrist and leg — surveillance video shows him hopping away from the attackers as they make off with the cars.
The driver has had to have two surgeries, dealership owner Adam Jidd told news outlets. He said two BMWs and an Alfa Romeo were stolen.
Surveillance video also showed the suspects inside another Jidd Motors location nearby about 20 minutes before the delivery driver was attacked. Jidd said they tried to take some cars from inside a warehouse but were unsuccessful.