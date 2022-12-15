Driver racing on street hits 2 cars, kills 4-year-old boy in Des Moines
DES MOINES — A 4-year-old boy died Tuesday night after a car that was reportedly racing crossed into oncoming lanes and crashed into two vehicles, police in Iowa said.
The collisions happened along a four-lane thoroughfare in Des Moines, where police said a car and an SUV were racing. The car crossed the median, first striking the vehicle carrying the 4-year-old boy, also injuring an adult and an 8-year-old inside. The racing car then struck another vehicle, injuring an adult driver.
The driver who was racing was also injured.
All those injured were taken to Des Moines hospitals. The driver of the second vehicle that was struck has been released, and the others who were injured are expected to recover.
Police did not immediately release the names of those involved.
After the crash, the racing SUV left the area. Police were asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle.
Man charged in hit-and-run deaths of woman, child in Chicago
CHICAGO — Chicago police said Tuesday they have arrested a Rockford man in connection with the hit-and-run deaths of a woman and a child on the city’s South Side last year.
Tevin Gray, 27, faces two felony counts of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle and two felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death, police said.
Gray was arrested Monday in Rockford. Gray was driving a Chevy Malibu recklessly and at a high rate of speed around 1:15 a.m. on June 20, 2021, when he crashed into a car, police said.
A woman in the second car, Selina Taylor, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
Four-month-old Sebastian Taylor was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.
A 12-year-old-boy was thrown from the car and taken to Comer in critical condition, police said.
It wasn’t clear how police linked Gray to the crash and whether Gray has an attorney who might comment on the allegations against him.
Man gets 2½ years for buying gun used to kill Chicago police officer
CHICAGO — An Indiana man who pleaded guilty to making an illegal “straw” purchase of a handgun that was later used to kill a Chicago police officer was sentenced Wednesday to 21/2 years in prison.
Jamel Danzy, 30, of Hammond was sentenced in a federal courtroom full of Chicago police officers and the mother of Officer Ella French, who was slain in August 2021 during a traffic stop. Danzy had pleaded guilty in July to one count of federal firearm conspiracy.
Two brothers, Eric and Emonte Morgan, are awaiting trial on first-degree murder and other felonies stemming from the shooting that killed French, 29, and wounded her partner after they had stopped an SUV with expired tags on Chicago’s South Side.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Elizabeth French told the court about the impact her daughter’s death has had on her, saying that “there will never be more birthdays, meals or trips together.”
Danzy bought the gun used in the shooting in March 2021 from a licensed dealer in Hammond, Ind., records show. Danzy admitted to federal agents that he bought the weapon for someone who had a felony record and could not buy a gun for himself.
The same gun was found in the yard where Eric Morgan was arrested on the night of French’s killing, according to prosecutors.
Former University of Iowa President Boyd dies at age 95
IOWA CITY — Former University of Iowa President Willard “Sandy” Boyd, who led the campus for a dozen years including during the Vietnam War, died Tuesday, according to the university. He was 95.
The university declined to give a cause of death.
Boyd was born in St. Paul, Minn., on March 29, 1927. He received bachelor of science in law and bachelor of laws degrees from the University of Minnesota, and a master of law and doctor of juridical science degrees from the University of Michigan.
After practicing law for two years in Minneapolis, he joined the University of Iowa law faculty in 1954. Boyd served as president at Iowa from 1969 to 1981, when he became president of the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. He later returned to the UI as a law professor and served as interim president in 2002 and 2003.
The UI experienced tremendous growth during Boyd’s time as president, with the construction of numerous buildings and increasing enrollment. He also was known for his handling of Vietnam War era student protests, which grew heated at times but did not result in violent riots or serious injuries.
“In large part, this was because Sandy maintained a high degree of presidential visibility at all times,” N. William Hines, dean emeritus of the College of Law, said in a obituary released by the university. “He kept in close contact with law enforcement officers, he regularly made himself available to hear the grievances of disgruntled students, and he recruited a group of trusted faculty volunteers to walk the campus to help keep the peace during the peak of the disorders.”
Boyd is survived by his wife, Susan Kuehn Boyd, their three children and seven grandchildren.
Chicago man faces 3 murder counts in bar fight shootings
CHICAGO — A Chicago man faces three counts of murder and other charges after a fight inside a bar led to the fatal shootings of three people and critical injuring of a fourth person, police said Tuesday.
Samuel Parsons-Salas, 32, also is charged with attempted murder and kidnapping in the incident early Sunday at Vera’s Lounge on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.
Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said Ricky Vera, 50, and Mario Pozuelos, 26, were pronounced dead at the scene and Mercedes Tavares, 24, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
A second woman, Maria Vera, 25, was taken to a hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her head, authorities said. She’s Ricky Vera’s daughter.
Vera’s brother owns the bar.
Brown said Parsons-Salas had been attending the party inside and was asked to leave.
After the shootings, Parsons-Salas fled with a woman in a car, and that person was the kidnapping victim, police said.
Parsons-Salas was expected in bond court on Wednesday.
