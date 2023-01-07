It was a long week in D.C. for members of the U.S. House as Rep. Kevin McCarthy took four days and 15 ballots before securing the votes early Saturday to be elected speaker.

Iowa’s four Republican representatives voted for McCarthy throughout the drawn-out process, but could not be sworn in or start taking action on bills until a speaker was elected.

