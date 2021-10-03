Upgrades ready Davenport riverside park for cruise ship traffic
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport is making a million-dollar investment in a riverside park as part of an effort to get ready for an expected increase in cruise ship traffic.
The Quad-City Times reports that the city has repaired the seawall and is extending the river walk and promenade that runs the length of the riverfront at River Heritage Park. The promenade includes a decorative walkway, lighting and benches.
The latest Mississippi River cruise schedule shows large passenger vessels from two cruise lines anchoring simultaneously next year along the seawall.
Davenport was a stop this year for boats from American Cruise Lines, including classic paddlewheelers and modern riverboats. Passengers typically get off the boat at Davenport and board buses for tours of Quad City destinations.
New riverboats from Viking Cruise Lines also will be anchoring next season in Davenport.
Farmland value increasing in Iowa, survey finds
DES MOINES, Iowa — Farmland values are rising sharply in Iowa, according to a semi-annual survey of real estate agents.
The Daily Nonpareil in Council Bluffs reports that the survey released this week shows that tillable farmland value increased by 18.8% over the past six months. The statewide average value of $12,182 per acre compared to a value of $10,221 per acre in March.
The September survey by the Realtors Land Institute’s Iowa chapter indicated that the year-over-year increase totaled 26.6%. RLI spokesman Matt Vegte called the value “pretty hefty for Iowa ag land.”
RLI officials pointed to low interest rates, favorable commodity prices and expectations of “fairly good” fall crop yields as positive drivers behind the surging land values.
Body found in Mississippi River south of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found floating in the Mississippi River south of St. Louis.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that a fisherman spotted the body about 9:45 a.m. Friday on the Illinois side of the river in rural Monroe County. Because of the low level of the river, deputies used all-terrain vehicles to reach the body.
The Monroe County coroner and Illinois State Police are assisting in the investigation. The name of the victim has not been released.
1 dead, 1 injured after car strikes tree
DES MOINES, Iowa — One woman is dead and another is hospitalized after a car crashed into a tree in Des Moines.
The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The names of the victims have not been released.
Police said officers observed a vehicle speeding and tried to stop it, but the vehicle sped away. Police said the officer called off the chase, but the speeding vehicle kept going. The driver lost control and struck a tree on Scott Avenue.
The woman who survived is hospitalized with serious injuries.
Semi crash spills liquid manure, injures driver
MADISON. Wis — Authorities say about 5,500 gallons of liquid manure spilled after a semi-tractor overturned in Decatur, injuring the driver.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported that deputies from the Green County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at about 12:44 p.m. Friday.
Authorities said Jeffrey M. Brewer, of Evansville, was driving a semi-tractor hauling the fertilizer on a county road and failed to negotiate a curve. The semi-tractor went off the road and into a ditch where it overturned.
Authorities said the driver suffered minor injuries.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources also responded to the scene.
Fire damages 4 mobile homes, displaces 9 people
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Four mobile homes are damaged and nine residents are displaced after a fire at a mobile home park in Johnson County, Iowa.
KGAN-TV reported that the fire broke out Friday afternoon at the Regency Mobile Home Court. Officials said two of the mobile homes were severely damaged.
No one was hurt and the Red Cross is helping those who were displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Illinois releases Fall Color Report
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Looking for the best place to take in the fall foliage? Illinois has you covered with the newly released Fall Color Report.
The guide to peak times for spotting leaves turning color across Illinois is updated weekly.
As of late September, the color report said the peak time for fall foliage will be the second week of October in Chicago and surrounding areas and near the state’s western border. Central Illinois is expected to peak in mid-October and Southern Illinois during the last week of the month.
The report is a joint effort by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Office of Tourism, which also has posted online suggested itineraries for road trips among the changing leaves.
Karla Flannery, director of the Illinois Office of Tourism, called the report “a handy tool that visitors can access to plan an unforgettable getaway this season to our state.”
6 people hurt in hotel shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Police in Cedar Rapids are still searching for a gunman or gunmen who opened fire at a hotel party, injuring six people.
The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Ramada by Wyndham Cedar Rapids Hotel. Police said on Facebook that several dozen people were at a birthday party in a conference room when a disturbance broke out among some attendees, and several shots were fired.
Arriving officers identified three people who were shot. Two were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. One victim was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with injuries described by police as serious.
Meanwhile, three other shooting victims were taken to hospitals by personal vehicles, including a 13-year-old boy. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
Police Chief Wayne Jerman called the shooting “senseless and inexcusable.”
Police said no one has provided information about the shooter or shooters. He urged anyone with information to come forward.
One man at the party, Avery Ross, told KGAN-TV that he saw the man with the gun.
“I saw someone pull out the gun. Someone went over to calm him down, then he pulled it out and started shooting,” he said. People then began running for the exits, Ross said.