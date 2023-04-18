Two Iowa teenagers charged in the beating death of a high school teacher pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Tuesday.

Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale both changed their pleas to guilty Tuesday and admitted helping kill 66-year-old Nohema Graber, their Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School. Investigators said the attack was possibly regarding a dispute over grades in Graber's class.

