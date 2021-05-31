Secretary of State White issues scam warning
CHICAGO — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is warning state residents to be on the lookout for email and text scams claiming to be from his office.
In some cases scammers copy website logos from his office to appear official and lure people into disclosing sensitive personal data. White said his office never requests personal information, like a Social Security number, via text or email.
“Delete the text or email,” said White. “Do not click on them and do not provide any of your personal information.”
White said he has “zero tolerance” for such scams and is working with the Illinois attorney general’s office to better protect residents in the state.
White recommends hanging up on any calls where individuals urge immediate action and also recommends keeping software current.
1 dead in Illinois police chase
PONTOON BEACH, Ill. — One man died and two other people were injured when a car that was being chased by police crashed early Sunday.
The Illinois State Police said Pontoon Beach Police officers were chasing a Mercury Grand Marquis on Illinois Route 111 when the car swerved to avoid spike strips and crashed into a tree around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.
A 36-year-old passenger was thrown from the car in the crash, and he died later at a hospital, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The driver tried to flee after the crash, but was arrested and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A backseat passenger in the car had minor injuries, police said.
It wasn’t immediately clear why Pontoon Beach police were chasing the car.
Illinois state fairs to have unity theme
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Both Illinois state fairs this summer will boast a unity theme: “One Illinois.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the theme is to inspire the state to come together after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation last summer of the Illinois State Fair in Springfield and DuQuoin State Fair.
“Coming off a year where the fair was canceled for the first time since World War II, we want to convey a show of unity and strength when people return to the fairgrounds in August,” Illinois State Fair Manager Keven Gordon said.
Both fairs will host onsite mobile vaccination clinics for their duration so any fair-goer who wants one can be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The “One Illinois” logo will be featured throughout the grounds of both fairs and on merchandise.
The Illinois State Fair is Aug. 12-22. The fair in DuQuoin is Aug. 27 to Sept. 6.
Worker shortage plagues tourism businesses
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — One of Wisconsin’s major tourist attractions is making do during Memorial Day weekend with fewer workers, hoping that more will arrive during the summer.
Tom Diehl is the president of the Attractions Association and Tommy Bartlett Inc. in Wisconsin Dells. He said they’re ready to welcome visitors but labor is a problem.
“We don’t have the young people that we used to have and then we put on top of that, the enhanced unemployment,” Diehl said.
Diehl said due to the pandemic, there’s also a shortage of so-called J1 workers from other countries who come to the United States on work visas. He said they typically get 3,200 employees from around the world but said they’re “going to be lucky” to get 1,000 workers this year, WMTV-TV reported.
Noah’s Ark Water Park General Manager Roland Reyes said the park is working to get back to a full staff of 500 waterpark employees. He said he expects more J1 workers as the summer continues.
“We’re very optimistic, so much so, that we’ve added eight operating days to our calendar season,” Reyes said.
The water park will now be open on eight Tuesdays from June 22 through August 10, when they were previously planning to close.
As embassies start to approve more applications, Diehl is hopeful new workers will come to start filling the gap.
“We’ve got to hope and pray that by the first part of July we might be at 50 or 60% of the J1s,” Diehl said.