Man killed, woman injured in north side Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police says a 30-year-old man was shot and killed and a 28-year-old woman was wounded in an early morning shooting on the city’s north side.
The Journal Sentinel reported that the shooting happened about 1:15 a.m. Saturday on the 4100 block of West Lisbon Avenue.
Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital. Both are from Milwaukee.
Police said they were shot by an unknown suspect. No additional details about the shooting were released.
Suspects arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say multiple people have been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 6-year-old girl and seriously injured her sister and cousin.
The Journal Sentinel reported that officers also found the car believed to be used in the crash Thursday.
The search for the driver intensified Friday as an anonymous donor put forward a $1,000 reward in the case.
Police said the children were hit in a crosswalk on the city’s north side by a motorist who swerved around vehicles stopped at a red light.
A 10-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl were seriously injured. Mayor Tom Barrett said at a news conference at the scene that the girls are sisters and that the three children were headed home from an elementary school playground.
2 police officers charged with sexual assault
ROCKFORD, Ill. — A Rockford police officer has been charged with criminal sexual assault just two days after another officer was arrested on the same felony charge in an unrelated incident.
The (Rockford) Register Star reported that 26-year-old Eric Thurmond was taken into custody on Friday afternoon during a trip to Arizona. He was charged with sexually assaulting a 26-year-old woman while off duty on May 23. He’s been on paid administrative leave since May 24.
On Wednesday, 51-year-old Daniel Basile, of Roscoe, was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman on Oct. 11 after he drove her home from a bar. He’s also on paid administrative leave.
The officers do not have listed telephone numbers and could not be reached for comment.
Woman sentenced in fatal overdose case
WOODSTOCK, Ill. — A suburban Chicago woman has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to delivering a controlled substance to a teenager who died last year of a drug overdose.
The Chicago Tribune reported that 20-year-old Reanna R. Salas, of Cary, was sentenced Friday by a McHenry County judge after she apologized to the mother of 19-year-old Rachel Ramirez, who died after overdosing on Xanax. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dismissed a drug induced homicide charge that carries a maximum sentence of up to 30 years in prison.
The sentencing comes seven months after Jacob Reis pleaded guilty to a similar charge in Ramirez’s death and received the same 4-year sentence.
Prosecutors said Reis obtained the drug from Salas and then gave it to Ramirez.
Suburban Chicago man faces child porn charges
ST. CHARLES, Ill. — A suburban Chicago man has been arrested after police say an investigation revealed that he’d allegedly downloaded videos of young children being sexually abused and tortured.
In a news release, The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office says 20-year-old David C. Vogt, of Elgin, has been charged with several felony counts of possessing child pornography and reproducing child pornography.
According to the release, Elgin police determined that the videos — some showing children who appeared to be as young as two years old —were allegedly downloaded from Vogt’s computer.
Vogt was taken into custody and on Friday he appeared in court where a judge set his bail at $500,000. It could not be immediately determined if Vogt has an attorney.