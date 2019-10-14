Fifth victim in Chicago apartment shooting dies
CHICAGO — A fifth person has died from wounds suffered in a shooting at an apartment building on Chicago’s Northwest Side.
Police say a 67-year-old man went into a neighbor’s apartment Saturday evening, fatally shooting four people as they ate dinner. They say the suspect then went to a unit on the floor above and shot another woman, who died of her injuries Sunday.
The suspected gunman had not been identified or charged as of Sunday afternoon. He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.
First Deputy Supt. Antony Riccio said the man had a history of issues with his neighbors but investigators “don’t know what set him off.”
Riccio says it’s not clear how the suspect was able to enter the apartments but there was no sign of forced entry.
Fire officials: 2 die in early-morning Milwaukee duplex fire
MILWAUKEE — Fire department officials and family members say a grandmother who worked in the home health care field was one of two people who died in a fire on Milwaukee’s north side.
The Journal Sentinel reported that the blaze broke out shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of North 14th Street, just south of West Capitol Drive. The victims were pronounced dead after being taken from the duplex.
One of the victims was identified by family members on the scene as 53-year-old Patricia Colston. She had moved into the upper flat of the duplex in just the past two weeks.
The other victim was a 52-year-old man, whose name was not immediately released by authorities.
Authorities said seven people have died in fires in Milwaukee this year.
11 hurt after car crashes into hayride
LITTLE ROCK TOWNSHIP, Ill. — A northern Illinois woman has been ticketed for driving her car into a hayride wagon carrying 14 adult passengers, injuring 11 of them.
The Kendall County Sheriff’s Department said a car driven by 22-year-old Kaitlin Minick, of DeKalb, slammed into the rear of the wagon being towed by a tractor. The accident occurred Saturday in Little Rock Township, about 50 miles west of Chicago.
Authorities said she was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Little Rock-Fox Fire Chief Greg Witek said many of the injured suffered broken bones and some were unconscious when emergency crews arrived. Three of the wagon passengers were hospitalized in serious condition. Their conditions were unavailable Sunday.
Fire officials said Minick’s vehicle flipped over in the crash. She was treated at the scene.
Drunken driver given 7 years in fatal crash
MILWAUKEE — A drunken driver who fled from a fatal crash in Milwaukee has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
The Journal Sentinel reported that 30-year-old Dennis Thomas Jr. was sentenced Thursday but avoided a homicide conviction because the other driver had gone through a stop sign.
The crash occurred after 2 a.m. on April 7. Twenty-eight-year-old LaTisha DuPree died of massive injuries in the crash.
Thomas was initially charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, but further investigation revealed DuPree had sped through a stop sign and into the path of Thomas, who was speeding but did brake right before the impact.