City of Ames announces data breach of parking ticket payers
AMES, Iowa — The city of Ames has announced that the personal information — including credit and debit card numbers — of some 1,500 people who used the city’s website to pay parking tickets this summer may be at risk.
The city says information submitted from July 30 to Sept. 12 was targeted in a data breach that also exposed the names, addresses and email addresses of customers. The city says no one who used the system has reported any suspicion activity to the city.
Ames uses Click2Gov to process parking ticket payments. The city also maintains its own web server to communicate with Click2Gov. The city says the breach occurred on the city’s web server, which has since been replaced.
In November 2018, the parking ticket system was compromised after Click2Gov experienced an attack, affected 4,600 people who paid Ames parking tickets.
Farmer snared in gun rights case gets 18-day jail term
WEST BRANCH, Iowa — An Iowa farmer caught possessing firearms after asking the governor to restore the gun rights he lost decades ago has been sentenced to 18 days in jail.
Allan Phillips, 77, of West Branch, has been ordered to report to the Cedar County Jail by Oct. 1.
Judge Henry Latham imposed the jail term under a plea agreement and granted work-release privileges that will allow Phillips to farm from 7 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Phillips lost his gun rights for life in 1978 when he was convicted of a misdemeanor weapons charge. He’d been out of trouble for four decades when he applied in 2017 to the governor’s office for clemency to restore his firearms rights.
State agents conducting a background check as part of the clemency process found during an announced home visit in February that Phillips had three shotguns, a long gun and ammunition. Phillips was charged with illegal possession of a firearm as a felon, even though he’s not a felon.
Under the plea deal, Phillips pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge.
Sheriff says deputy was bullied for taking family leave
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The sheriff of Iowa’s second-largest county says an investigation has found that a deputy was harassed by co-workers who were angry that he took time off work for family reasons.
Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner announced Wednesday that he will be disciplining multiple employees for inappropriate behavior discovered during the investigation.
A deputy assigned to the county jail filed a complaint alleging he was harassed for using parental leave authorized by the Family Medical Leave Act.
The sheriff says the inquiry found that some employees who were working long hours improperly targeted the employee out of anger about the impact of his leave.
Gardner says the investigation also found that some employees “were behaving in a less than professional manner.” Employees will face disciplinary action and training, but none are expected to be fired or demoted.
City settles lawsuit over death of man hit by fleeing driver
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines will pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit over the death of a man killed when the vehicle he was driving was struck by a car being chased by police.
On Monday the City Council approved settling the October 2017 lawsuit filed by the estate of Jason Hunt.
The 41-year-old Hunt was driving to a grocery store early on Aug. 14, 2016, when he was hit by a car that crossed into oncoming traffic. Police say the car driver was trying to evade Des Moines officers who’d attempted to stop him because his car didn’t have any license plates.
The lawsuit alleged police were partly at fault for Hunt’s death, because the defendants “acted in reckless disregard” for the safety of the public. Police spokesman Paul Parizek has said the officer who started the chase acted within department policy.
Man pleads guilty in 2018 Iowa motorcycle fatality
MASON CITY, Iowa — A man accused of being drunk when he ran his motorcycle into a car in Mason City last year, killing his passenger, has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.
The Globe Gazette reports that 41-year-old Brandon Roy Kellar, of Mason City, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to vehicular homicide by reckless driving. In exchange, prosecutors dropped a charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence. Kellar faces up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced Nov. 19.
Kellar entered the plea just before jury selection in his trial was set to begin.
Police say Kellar was driving the motorcycle late on the night of Sept. 28, 2018, when he ran into the back of a car. He and the woman riding with him, 36-year-old Shawn True, were thrown off the bike. True died from her injuries.
