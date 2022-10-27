A federal judge has blocked the city of Cedar Rapids from continuing to use a racial quota in selecting members for the police department’s Citizen Review Board.
In a strongly worded ruling, U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams of the Northern District of Iowa declared that the city’s rationale for its policy was “vehemently incorrect,” adding that the quota wrongly “assumes that a person with White skin is different from a person of color and unable to identify and address racial bias in policing like a person of color.”
Kevin Wymore, a retired public health analyst, is suing the city, alleging that in February 2021, Cedar Rapids adopted an ordinance establishing an independent, nine-member Citizen Review Board, with each member appointed by the mayor to staggered three-year terms.
The board is tasked with reviewing quarterly reports from the chief of police that include racial and ethnic data related to traffic stops by police officers and citizen complaints about police officers.
The ordinance requires the board to “include a minimum of five voting members who identify as people of color.” In addition, three voting members are to be selected from applications submitted by individuals who work for nonprofits focused on advocacy of, and racial justice for, under-represented citizens of Cedar Rapids.
Wymore, who is White, applied for a position on the board on at least two occasions.
He holds a master’s degree in public policy and, in his lawsuit, says he is a volunteer teacher of English to adults who have recently come to the United States from West Africa.
He was passed over for membership on the board, allegedly because, as a White individual, he could not be considered for the five positions on the board reserved for persons of color.
Wymore’s lawsuit, filed in federal court, alleges the city’s ordinance violates the U.S. Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection.
The lawsuit seeks a judicial declaration that the ordinance violates the U.S. Constitution, as well as an order requiring the city to disband the board and reconstitute its membership without regard to race.
As part of his lawsuit, Wymore also sought a preliminary injunction blocking the city’s continued use of the racial quota while litigation continues.
Judge Williams issued the injunction on Oct. 13, ruling that Wymore was likely to prevail should the case go to trial.
Williams ruled that while the stated purpose of the race-based provision of the selection process is “to root out biases, it also engages in inherent bias that tautologically presumes White people cannot possibly ever see things the way people of color can, and White people cannot possibly have an interest in justice for people of color. This presumption is based only on the color of one’s skin. It contradicts the provision’s purpose to eliminate presumptions in policing based on the color of skin. Not only is this a sad presumption, it is so vehemently incorrect.”
Williams noted that while it’s the city’s current position that the provision is being reviewed with an eye toward revisions, the city’s lawyers “never say how or in what ways it will be revised.” If the city’s intent is to address the issues raised in the lawsuit by changing the ordinance, “that is a tacit admission that it is unconstitutional as drafted,” Williams stated, adding that an injunction still is necessary.
“The court cannot take defendants at their word that the provision will be revised or done away with, especially when defendants have not clarified the exact revisions being made,” Williams ruled.
Acknowledging that “diversity is important,” Williams observed that the ordinance, apart from the quota, establishes a process to “consider” board applicants based on culture, gender, geographic diversity, and other factors which presumably include race.” That, Williams ruled, is constitutionally permissible.
The goal of diversity can be met, he stated, “without discounting people based on race once the limit for white members is met.”
The “race quota is superfluous,” he said, given the city’s state intent of ensuring the board is diverse.
