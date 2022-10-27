A federal judge has blocked the city of Cedar Rapids from continuing to use a racial quota in selecting members for the police department’s Citizen Review Board.

In a strongly worded ruling, U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams of the Northern District of Iowa declared that the city’s rationale for its policy was “vehemently incorrect,” adding that the quota wrongly “assumes that a person with White skin is different from a person of color and unable to identify and address racial bias in policing like a person of color.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.