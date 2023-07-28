MADISON, Wis. — A southeastern Wisconsin property owner tired of watching airboats travel across his land during floods has filed a lawsuit seeking to limit the public's right to use flooded rivers, lakes and streams.

Thomas Reiss, of Ixonia, filed the suit in Jefferson County Circuit Court on July 11. According to the lawsuit, Reiss' land abuts the Rock River. When the river floods, airboat users take advantage of the higher water levels to trespass across his land, the lawsuit alleges.

