Three Iowa counselors or social workers are facing licensing-board sanctions related to alleged sexual improprieties.
Kyle Grimm, a mental health counselor from Indianola, has been charged by the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science with four counts of failure to comply with the American Counseling Association’s code of ethics, specifically with regard to avoiding harm to a client and having an inappropriate sexual or romantic relationship with a client.
Grimm is also charged with unethical conduct, engaging in sexual activities or sexual contact with a client’s or former client’s relative, and knowingly making misleading or untrue representations in the practice of the profession.
In a separate matter, Ronda Latta, a mental health counselor in Sioux City, has been charged by the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science with engaging in sexual activities with a former client within five years of terminating the counselor-client relationship.
In both cases, the specific alleged conduct that gave rise to the charges by the board are being kept confidential pursuant to a 2021 Iowa Supreme Court order that applies to all Iowa licensing boards.
In a unrelated matter, the Iowa Board of Social Work recently suspended the social-work license of James Burkhalter of Iowa City, who was charged last year with violating regulations related to the practice of social work.
Court records show that in August, the University of Iowa police were granted a search warrant for Burkhalter’s phone. In applying for that warrant, a police detective told the court that a former patient of Burkhalter’s at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics had claimed late last year to have had sex with Burkhalter while he was still her therapist.
According to the search warrant application, Burkhalter kept his job at UIHC after the woman first made the allegations and Burkhalter denied them. In April 2022, however, Burkhalter allegedly was back in touch with the woman, despite the hospital having directed him to have no further contact with her, according to the warrant application.
The police detective told the court he had received photos of text messages on the alleged victim’s phone, showing conversations between the alleged victim and Burkhalter, with Burkhalter allegedly writing, “Let’s f—!,” and then continuing with more explicit discussion.
Burkhalter’s license suspension will remain in effect until a board-approved evaluator determines he can practice safely. He must also complete an educational course on professional boundaries. If and when his license is reinstated, it will be subject to three years of probation and his work will be subject to on-site monitoring.
There’s no public record of any criminal charges being filed in the Burkhalter case.
