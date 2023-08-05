14-year-old found shot in head in Chicago
Chicago police officers found a 14-year-old boy with two gunshot wounds to the head after responding to ShotSpotter technology early Saturday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.
Shortly before 6 a.m., police found the boy in the 2700 block of West Van Buren Street with gunshot wounds to the head. He was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.
The circumstance leading up to the shooting were not immediately available.
No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.
Police say Illinois woman stabbed to death near school
OAK FOREST —While responding to a report of domestic disturbance Friday night, Oak Forest police said they discovered 30-year-old Lauren Pikor in the roadway near her home one block away from Oak Forest High School.
Early police reports say Pikor sustained fatal cuts and stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after police arrived at 10:14 pm. the in 5300 block of Diamond Drive.
Oak Forest police declined to comment further but asked anyone with information on the case to contact detective Sgt. Ryan Burnett at 708-687-1376.
Zoning committee orders Wisconsin brewery to close
MADISON, Wis. — A zoning committee has ordered a northern Wisconsin brewery that has supported Democratic political figures to close its doors.
The Oneida County committee revoked Minocqua Brewing Company’s permit on Wednesday, Wisconsin Public Radio reported. The committee members said owner Kirk Bangstad violated prohibitions on outdoor sales.
Bangstad told the committee he has allowed people to sit outside the establishment but insists he’s really just being punished for his liberal views.
Bangstad ran for Congress as a Democrat in 2015 and for State Assembly in 2020. Among the beers the brewery offers are Evers Ale, named for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, and Tammy Shandy, in honor of U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
Bangstad also runs the Minocqua Brewing Company Super PAC, which has purchased billboard ads attacking Republicans and raised more than $1 million during the 2022 campaign cycle, federal campaign finance data on OpenSecrets.org showed.
The zoning committee’s chairperson, Scott Holewinski, told Bangstad during Wednesday’s meeting the committee has treated him fairly and that there was “nothing political” between the two of them.
“You keep (saying) we’re after you because you’re a liberal, because you’re a Democrat,” Holewinski said. “You make this all up against us.”
Wisconsin deactivates records of inactive voters
MADISON, Wis. — In a routine process, the Wisconsin Elections Commission has deactivated the records of 108,378 voters, the agency said Friday.
The voters whose registrations were deactivated have not voted in the past four years and have not responded to mail from election officials about their registration, according to a statement from the commission.
Every two years, the commission is required by law to identify voters who haven’t cast a ballot in at least four years and deactivate their records unless the voters indicate that they wish to remain registered.
Of the total 116,051 records flagged by the commission in the maintenance process, roughly 7,500 responded within 30 days to request that their registrations remain active.
Wolfe said that in addition to people who simply haven’t voted in the past four years, the deactivated records included people who moved to a new address and didn’t re-register to vote, voters who have died and voters who requested to have their registration deactivated.
Voters whose addresses have changed can easily re-register to vote with their new address. Wisconsin voters can register online, by mail, in person at their local clerk’s office or at the polls on the day of an election.