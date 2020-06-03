News in your town

Davenport police say 7 suspects linked to shootings, unrest

Fourth day of protest in Madison shuts down state highway

Hinson wins Republican primary for U.S. House District 1

224 workers at Council Bluffs plant test positive for virus

Reynolds won't say if she'd accept Trump's offer of troops

Chicago mayor says city's reopening to go on despite unrest

Illinois courts to resume as COVID-19 restrictions lift

Alaska official only finalist for Wisconsin system president

Key Wisconsin races for November coming into focus

4 men die in small plane crash in southern Illinois

UPDATE: 15 arrests in Madison following more violence overnight

Democrats fight for chance to take on GOP Sen. Ernst in Iowa

Chicago mayor defends downtown restrictions as unrest spread

UPDATE: 2 dead, officer injured as civil unrest hits Davenport, Iowa

Candidates file to run for Congress, Wisconsin Legislature

15 arrested in Madison in night of violence amid protests

1 man dies, 3 others injured in eastern Iowa shooting

Authorities: 2 injured -- 1 seriously -- when intoxicated driver rolls UTV in Jo Daviess County

Peaceful Madison protest over Floyd death turns violent

Cedar Rapids man killed in head-on collision

Des Moines police arrest nearly 4 dozen after using tear gas

The Latest: Reports of unrest in Chicago suburbs

After downtown Chicago protests, unrest spreads to suburbs

Chicago-area parents seek babysitters amid COVID-19 pandemic

Iowa couple relieved at return of wagon that belonged to son

Des Moines police use tear gas as crowd damages courthouse

Windows smashed overnight, at least 108 arrested in Chicago’s protests over the death of George Floyd

Iowa/Wisconsin news in brief

Charity offers diapers, school supplies to families in need

Des Moines man dies after being shot near state Capitol

Milwaukee officer shot during protest

2 Illinois animal shelters getting $8 million to expand capacity

Panel: Virus reduced $360 million from next year's Iowa budget

Authorities: Remains of missing Arizona pair found in Iowa

Des Moines police use tear gas after George Floyd rally

Milwaukee protesters march after Minnesota in-custody death

Chicago mayor: Trump trying to gain from George Floyd death

Reynolds outlines plans for $1.25 billion in federal aid