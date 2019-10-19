FILE - In this Tuesday April 16, 2019 file photo Cheryl Dirth, Burlington, rides her bicycles across Cascade Bridge before City of Burlington Street Department workers install the fencing closing off the bridge to foot and bicycle traffic in Burlington, Iowa. The Burlington City Council decided to vote to close the bridge after reviewing the findings of the 2008 study of the bridge, which concluded that "Cascade Bridge is in poor condition and as such is a safety hazard."