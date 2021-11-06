Chicago officer charged in death of husband, also an officer
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after her husband, also a Chicago officer, was fatally shot this week during a struggle in their home.
Jacqueline Villasenor, 39, was charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter and was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.
Chicago police said Villasenor was off-duty and arguing with her husband Tuesday evening in their Northwest Side home when one of them took out a gun and they began fighting over it.
During the struggle, the 44-year-old husband suffered a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said in a brief statement.
The man’s name has not been released by the police department or the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said Wednesday in a statement that the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.
“Last night, we lost a member of our Chicago Police Department family. An off-duty officer was killed in a tragic shooting incident at his home,” Brown said, asking for prayers for the officer’s loved ones.
Chicago schools set day aside to boost COVID-19 vaccinations
CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools officials have canceled all classes next Friday in a bid to boost COVID-19 vaccinations among younger students who are newly eligible for the shots.
A letter from the district sent Thursday to parents and families said schools will be closed Nov. 12 for “Vaccination Awareness Day” after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old.
District CEO Pedro Martinez said Friday’s canceled classes will provide “an opportunity for parents and guardians to take their children five years of age and older to get vaccinated.” He added that sporting events would not be canceled.
Martinez and Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady have stressed their desire to see children vaccinated ahead of the holidays, when family gatherings have proven to spread the coronavirus at high rates.
Jesse Sharkey, the Chicago Teachers Union president, said in a statement to union members that he welcomes the district’s acknowledgment of the importance for parents and families to get their children vaccinated.
Just over 58% of Chicago children ages 12-17 have been vaccinated, according to city data. But fewer than half of CPS students that age have gotten a shot, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. That age group has been eligible since the spring.
Free vaccines can be obtained at sites around the city. In addition, CPS has set up four clinics where students can get shots. Appointments can be made at cps.edu/vaccinations.
17-year-old charged with murder
FORT MADISON, Iowa — A 17-year-old from the southeastern Iowa town of Fort Madison is now charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.
Authorities said Thursday that Dimari D.J. Meredith was charged with first-degree murder. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.
The victim’s name and information about a possible motive have not been disclosed.
Officers were called to a home just after 5 p.m. Wednesday and found the victim in a bedroom. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say the weapon was found inside the victim’s home.