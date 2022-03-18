4 people die in crash near Clinton
CLINTON, Iowa — Four people have been killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Iowa 136 a couple of miles northwest of Clinton. The patrol said an eastbound car and westbound minivan collided head-on around 5 p.m., killing both drivers and two passengers in the minivan. All four were declared dead at the scene.
Another passenger in the minivan was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, then flown to an Iowa City hospital. The names of those killed and hurt were not immediately released.
Coralville man sentenced for fatal crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Coralville man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a fatal 2020 crash police say he caused while under the influence of illegal drugs.
Bryce J. Wagehoft, 32, was sentenced Tuesday for the April 2020 death of 43-year-old Dawn Elaine Detweiler Stout, of Cedar Rapids.
Wagehoft pleaded guilty last month to reckless vehicular homicide and being a habitual offender in the fatal crash. He also pleaded to a third offense of operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Investigators have said Wagehoft was speeding when he passed another vehicle on a rural road near Palo and hit Detweiler’s vehicle, killing her. A toxicology report showed Wagehoft, who was thrown from his vehicle in the crash, had amphetamines, marijuana and opiates in his system at the time of the crash, police said.
Wagehoft must serve a mandatory minimum of three years in prison before being eligible for parole.
Jury convicts woman of 1999 murder
RACINE, Wis. — A woman accused of killing her housekeeper and dumping her body in a southern Wisconsin cornfield in 1999 has been found guilty of criminal charges.
A jury in Racine County on Wednesday found 66-year-old Linda La Roche guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.
For nearly two decades the victim was known only as Jane Doe. Advances in DNA technology eventually led to her identification as 23-year-old Peggy Lynn Johnson.
She lived with La Roche and her family at their home in McHenry, Ill., were she worked as a nanny and housekeeper.
La Roche was accused of physically abusing Johnson for years. An autopsy report said Johnson died from sepsis pneumonia due to infection from injuries she suffered during chronic abuse.
According to the criminal complaint, a passer-by found Johnson’s beaten body while walking his dog in Raymond, which is about 40 miles northeast of McHenry.
Wisconsin official to seek reelection
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette isn’t ready to leave office quite yet. The 81-year-old Democrat announced Thursday that he will seek reelection to a 12th term this fall.
La Follette said during a news conference at the state Capitol that he’s motivated to run because Republicans unhappy with the outcome of the 2020 presidential election want to shift election oversight from the Wisconsin Elections Commission to the secretary of state. The position has had nothing to do with elections during his 45 years holding the office, and La Follette said he wants to keep it that way.
The four GOP candidates for secretary of state — state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, Dmitry Becker, Jay Schroeder and Justin Schmidtka — all have said the secretary of state should oversee elections.
Man sentenced in train platform murder
CHICAGO — A man convicted for the second time in the 2013 beating death of a stranger on a Chicago Transit Authority train platform has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
A Cook County judge sentenced Anthony Jackson on Wednesday in the March 2013 slaying of Sanchez Mixon, 37, on a CTA Green Line platform.
Jurors who convicted Jackson of first-degree murder in June 2021 viewed CTA surveillance footage of Jackson punching and kicking Mixon — a complete stranger — who was also stomped on his head so hard it left a foot-shaped mark. Mixon’s death was ruled a homicide due to blunt force injuries to the head.
Jackson was represented at trial by his brother, former federal prosecutor George Jackson III, who argued that Mixon was staring down his brother on the platform and had walked up next to him in a threatening way, leaving his brother with little choice but to defend himself.
Jackson was convicted of Mixon’s murder at his first trial in 2015, but a judge threw out that verdict in 2016 on the grounds that one of his previous attorneys was ineffective.
Evers won’t pick primary favorites
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday that he’s not picking favorites in the crowded Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, not even his running mate from 2018.
Evers told the audience at a Wispolitics.com luncheon in Madison that he doesn’t have a favorite in the race.
Pressed by host Jeff Mayers on why he’s not endorsing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, his 2018 running mate, the governor said that as the party’s elected leader it would be wrong for him to pick a favorite. He said he knows many of the candidates and they’re all good people and he’s looking forward to a “robust” primary.
The primary field includes Barnes; Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson; state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski; and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry.
The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Republican incumbent Ron Johnson in the Nov. 8 general election.