Workforce Development adjudicators get last undecided unemployment claims
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development officials said Wednesday that they have assigned the last few thousand undecided unemployment claims to adjudicators.
The agency said that all remaining claims with eligibility problems over 21 days old have now been assigned to adjudicators, who will work to resolve the issues. The department didn’t say how many claims adjudicators will have to deal with, but the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported they number about 5,000.
The department has been struggling to resolve a massive backlog of claims since the coronavirus pandemic began and businesses closed or laid off employees. Since the pandemic began the department has processed nearly 8.8 million weekly claims — more than four years’ worth of claims in just nine months. As of September, nearly 100,000 Wisconsin residents had pending claims.
Republicans have heaped criticism on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for months for failing to resolve the problem. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told WKOW-TV that shifting cases to adjudicators doesn’t mean the issue is solved.
The governor requested DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman’s resignation in September and gave the agency over to Deputy Secretary Amy Pechacek. Evers announced Wednesday that he formally appointed Pechacek as department secretary. She said in a statement that the department should be able to resume timely claim approvals next month. But LeMahieu told WKOW that if all Pechacek is doing is moving cases around it will difficult to build a Senate consensus to confirm her.
Department officials didn’t immediately respond to messages.
Meanwhile Wednesday, the University of Wisconsin-Madison announced that state health officials have approved vaccinations for frontline university health care workers and others who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients, the coronavirus or coronavirus specimens. University officials said the state hasn’t told them yet when UW-Madison will receive doses.
The state Department of Health Services reported 2,755 newly confirmed cases on Wednesday, the highest amount of daily cases since 2,799 cases were confirmed on Dec. 24. Wisconsin has now seen 477,292 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The disease was a factor in 35 more deaths, pushing the state’s overall death toll to 4,818. The survivability ratio remains 99%. The number of people hospitalized dropped slightly Wednesday, from 1,082 to 1,074, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Over the last week, the number of patients hospitalized has dropped by 169.
Dane County officials said they started inoculating paramedics with the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday.
U.S. Rep. Moore isolating after testing positive for virus
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore says she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation.
The 69-year-old Milwaukee Democrat said in a statement she is “following guidance from my doctor and am isolating from others.”
“I am thankful to be feeling well,” the statement said.Moore said she did not expect the virus to affect her work and encouraged the continued wearing of masks, washing of hands and practicing of social distancing.
The statement did not say when she learned she had contracted the virus or where she might have gotten it.
The Journal Sentinel reports Moore announced nearly two years ago that she had been diagnosed with cancer, which she called “a manageable cancer with proper surveillance and treatment.”
She said then that she had been diagnosed in the spring of 2018 with small-cell lymphocytic lymphoma.
When the pandemic began, Moore noted she has a compromised immune system.
Moore has been in Congress since 2005.
Iowa State Patrol: Nearly 100 wrecks during winter storm
DES MOINES — The Iowa State Patrol says it handled nearly 100 accidents during the winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on the state.
KCCI-TV reports that the patrol assisted with 91 crashes and helped 372 motorists during the storm on Tuesday.
Those figures don’t include many other accidents handled by local police. In Des Moines, police responded to 93 stalled vehicles and 19 accidents. No injuries were reported.
Snowfall amounts varied but some areas got more than 10 inches of snow.
Two people hurt in apartment complex fire
WAUKEE, Iowa — Two people are hospitalized after fire broke out an apartment complex in Waukee.
The Des Moines Register reports that the fire happened Monday. Two people suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to a hospital.
Deputy Fire Chief Tomme Tysdal said seven of the eight apartments were occupied and the families were evacuated.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire damages airport in Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that badly damaged the airport in the western Iowa town of Council Bluffs.
KETV-TV reports that the multiple crews battled the blaze early Wednesday that sent thick black smoke pouring from the maintenance hangar.
Fire Chief Justin James said it was unclear how many planes were damaged but no planes were in the hangar that suffered the worst of the fire.
No injuries were reported.