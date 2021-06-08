Iowa prisons to resume visitation for vaccinated inmates
CEDAR RAPIDS — The Iowa Department of Corrections has announced it will resume in-person visitation in early July for those prisoners who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The department announced the decision Friday, as more than 58 percent of those incarcerated in Iowa’s prisons were reported fully vaccinated and 62% reported as having had at least one shot.
Iowa’s prisons and jails banned visitors in early March 2020 as the outbreak of the coronavirus hit the US. Inmates were instead allowed free video visits — an option that will continue after the visitor ban is lifted.
The decision in Iowa was made after prisons officials spoke to state health officials and looked at what other state prison systems were doing as more people become vaccinated, department spokesman Cord Overton said.
“Once the word is spread around about the visitation restriction, I would expect to see more inmates get vaccinated,” Overton said.
Visitors do not have to be vaccinated, Overton said. Prison officials based that on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance for visitation at long-term care facilities that say patients should be fully vaccinated, but does not say visitors must be vaccinated.
Since the pandemic began, more than 4,800 Iowa prisoners have been infected and 19 have died from COVID-19. More than 700 Iowa prison staff also contracted the virus, and two staffers died.
Sheriff: Eastern Iowa man accidentally shot self, died
RAYMOND — An eastern Iowa man has died after accidentally shooting himself over the weekend, authorities there said.
Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputies were called Saturday night to a house in Raymond for reports of a shooting and found Brent Schaefer, 36, with a gunshot wound. Investigators later determined that Schaefer had shot himself by accident, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
Schaefer was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, then later to an Iowa City hospital, where he died Sunday from his injuries, officials said.
Authorities have not given details on how Schaefer was accidentally shot.
Authorities: Man drowns at state park near Waterloo
WATERLOO — A man drowned at a state park in northeastern Iowa over the weekend, authorities there said.
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in George Wyth Lake at George Wyth State Park between Waterloo and Cedar Falls, police in Waterloo said. First responders called to the scene used boats and dive teams to find the man and pull his body from the lake.
Witnesses told authorities the man was swimming with friends when he went under the water and didn’t resurface.
The man’s name was not immediately released.