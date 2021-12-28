Senator wants mayor’s office after quitting lieutenant governor bid
MILWAUKEE — Democratic state Sen. Lena Taylor has a new political goal after dropping her bid for lieutenant governor: becoming mayor of Milwaukee.
Taylor announced Dec. 23 she was suspending her campaign for lieutenant governor. She told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Saturday that she plans to file paperwork to run for the mayor’s post.
Seven other candidates are already in the race to replace Tom Barrett, who resigned last week to become U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg. The field includes Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas, Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic and former Ald. Bob Donovan. A primary is set for Feb. 15 with the general election scheduled for April 5.
Taylor ran for mayor in 2020. Barrett defeated her by a wide margin in the general election.
Investigators probe Marquette County mobile home explosion
MONTELLO, Wis. — Investigators are working to figure out why a Marquette County mobile home blew up on Christmas Day.
The Princeton Fire and Rescue Department issued a news release Monday saying the sheriff’s deputies received a call about 1:38 p.m. on Saturday that a mobile home in Mecan Township had exploded. The blast scattered debris throughout the area.
The home wasn’t occupied and no injuries were reported, according to the news release.
The Princeton Fire and Rescue Department and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.
Arson fire forces dozens to flee Milwaukee apartments
MILWAUKEE — Scores of people are wondering when they can return to their Milwaukee apartment building after a fire authorities say was deliberately set forced them to flee.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the fire broke out Sunday morning. The blaze was contained to one unit, fire officials said, but other apartments suffered extensive water and smoke damage and nearly 140 people were forced to flee. No injuries were reported.
Officials haven’t given an update on when residents can return to their apartments. The American Red Cross of Wisconsin said the building had no power as of Sunday night and as many as 20 people from 15 apartments remained displaced.
Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the fire. Prosecutors are expected to file charges against him in the coming days.
Attackers follow Janesville woman home, steal car
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Janesville woman is recovering from her injuries after a group of people followed her home, assaulted her and made off with her car.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that the incident occurred Wednesday night. Police said the woman and her husband had just arrived home from a trip to a drug store. She was going into her garage when a group of attackers hit her in the head multiple times and stole her car.
She told police she believes the attackers followed her and her husband home from the drug store. Police in Rockford, Ill., recovered the car but the attackers remain at large.