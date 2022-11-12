An Iowa caregiver charged with murder in the death of an elderly assisted living resident is now expected to stand trial in March.
Catherine Forkpa, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 77-year-old Lynne Stewart at the Courtyard Estates at Hawthorne Crossing, an assisted living center in Bondurant. The charge carries a penalty of up to 50 years in prison. Initially, her trial was scheduled to begin next week. It has since been rescheduled for March 6.
The murder charge is highly unusual for a case involving a care facility worker accused of neglect.
State records indicate Stewart walked out of Courtyard Estates about 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 21, triggering a series of alarms at the facility. According to police, surveillance video shows Forkpa, a caregiver at the home, walking around the facility for hours without checking on Stewart or resetting the alarm system.
Shortly after 6 a.m., workers found Stewart outside, on the ground, with parts of her body covered in ice. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Forkpa, who had worked at Courtyard Estates for seven months, was fired and four other employees were given written warnings.
The state fined Courtyard Estates $10,000 and cited it for having failed to provide required dementia training.
Forkpa, who immigrated to the United States from Africa in 2004, told the Iowa Capital Dispatch in September she doesn’t believe the murder charge is warranted. “I know in my heart I would never do anything to hurt anyone,” she said.
