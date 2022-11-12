An Iowa caregiver charged with murder in the death of an elderly assisted living resident is now expected to stand trial in March.

Catherine Forkpa, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 77-year-old Lynne Stewart at the Courtyard Estates at Hawthorne Crossing, an assisted living center in Bondurant. The charge carries a penalty of up to 50 years in prison. Initially, her trial was scheduled to begin next week. It has since been rescheduled for March 6.

