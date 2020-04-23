Illinois Republicans pitch ways to relax restrictions
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois House Republicans on Tuesday suggested ways to slowly reopen businesses and relax restrictions on public interaction as the threat from COVID-19 potentially recedes.
With Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order scheduled to expire April 30, GOP lawmakers are seeking relief for a devastated economy and frustrated constituents. Rep. Mark Batinick, of Plainfield, said he hoped their proposed modifications would get “buy-in” from the public. They include reopening businesses such as car dealerships, golf courses and state parks, department stores and hair salons and allowing hospitals to resume operations, including screening procedures that are weeks or months behind.
“There are no easy answers as the situation seems to change daily, but a common sense approach to re-balancing restrictions is the best step forward,” Batinick said in a video conference with reporters.
He said people would be required to wear face coverings and maintain the well-known 6 feet of social distance from others to discourage transmission of the illness.
Pritzker: Pandemic might not peak in Illinois until mid-May
CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is now saying the new coronavirus pandemic might not peak in Illinois until mid-May, while Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday predicted the state’s stay-at-home order could extend into June.
Previous projections had put the virus’s peak in mid- to late April. But Pritzker told national news outlets this week that the date has been pushed back in part because people have been adhering to his stay-at-home order. The restrictions, according to the administration, prevented a steeper spike in cases, while at the same time pushing back the time it will take for the curve to start a downward trajectory.
Council OKs appointment of Chicago police superintendent
CHICAGO — The Chicago City Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to approve the appointment of former Dallas Police Chief David Brown as the city’s new police superintendent.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced earlier this month that she had selected Brown, 59, to head the city’s police force.
“So it’s been pushed out now, according to the models, to maybe mid-May, but at a lower level,” Pritzker said during an online interview Tuesday with the Washington Post.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The University of Illinois System has created a fund to provide financial aid to students who are facing increased economic distress due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The fund, which will have at least $36 million available to students, is being supported by the federal COVID-19 relief package, money from all three universities in Illinois’ system and private fundraising. The recently approved federal economic assistance bill set aside $14 billion for higher education.
University President Tim Killeen said students from Illinois will have priority in accessing the Students FIRST: COVID-19 Emergency Fund.
Some Chicago events canceled
CHICAGO — Some of Chicago’s biggest summer festivals have been canceled because of the coronavirus, city officials announced Tuesday.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that out of an abundance of caution she has canceled May’s Gospel Music Festival and House Music Conference & Festival and June’s Blues Festival.
In announcing the cancellation of the festivals on Tuesday, city officials said the decision does not serve as guidance for producers of other music event producers. The city is home to Lollapalooza and Pitchfork festivals in July and August.