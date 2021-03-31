Garbage truck driver arrested after crash, charged with 2nd OWI
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Deputies in eastern Iowa had to chase down a garbage truck suspected in a hit-and-run crash that injured one person, and the truck’s driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, authorities said.
The crash happened Monday, when a car on U.S. Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids that had slowed for a funeral procession was rear-ended by a garbage truck, television station KCRG reported. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the garbage drove off from the crash and didn’t stop until deputies were able to pull it over.
The driver of the garbage truck, Robert Truax, 61, of Marion, was arrested and charged with a second-offense operating while intoxicated and following too closely, officials said.
The driver of the car hit was treated at a hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Illinois man arrested after fatal hit-and-run
GULFPORT, Miss. — A man from Illinois is free after posting bond for a hit-and-run accident that left at least one person dead.
Gulfport Police said officers Monday arrested Michael Robin Kirgan, 57, of Morton, Ill., on two felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident. He was released from the Harrison County Jail later that night after posting $50,000 bond.
Police said a preliminary investigation shows two people, both from North Carolina, were hit about 7:30 p.m. Sunday by a Jeep traveling west on East Beach Boulevard/Highway 90, multiple news outlets reported. After the accident, police said Kirgan kept driving but returned to the scene and spoke with officers. He was later arrested at a home in Long Beach, police said.
One of the victims, Marjorie Freeman, 77, of Greensboro, N.C., died after being hit, Harrison County Deputy Coroner Whitney Valles said. The second pedestrian, whose name was not released, was listed as critical at USA Health University Hospital in Mobile, authorities said.
Two canoers missing on Lake Winnebago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A rescue search for two people who are missing after they were thrown from a canoe in the choppy waters of Lake Winnebago is now a recovery effort, the Fond du Lac County sheriff said Tuesday.
Dispatchers received a 911 call from one of the two individuals about 8:30 p.m. Monday. The canoers were about one mile north of the Fond du Lac River outlet, WLUK-TV reported.
Sheriff’s officials said at the time of the call, both were still in the canoe, but were thrown into the water a short time later. Neither had a life jacket.
Dispatch continued to talk with the caller in the water for several more minutes before the call disconnected.
Conditions on the lake were dangerous at the time, according to authorities. Sustained winds of 25 mph gusted to 40 mph with waves of four to five feet.
Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt said sonar scanning equipment will be used to try to locate the victims, which were in the early 20s and from the Fond du Lac area. He said the canoe, along with some items from the canoe, have been located.
Multiple agencies are involved in the search. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter has returned to Traverse City, Michigan because the search has transitioned to a recovery effort, Waldschmidt said.