Illinois trooper shot, motorist dead in exchange of gunfire
MT. VERNON, Ill. — A New Mexico motorist was killed early Tuesday and a state trooper was wounded in an exchange of gunfire along an interstate highway in southern Illinois, police said.
Illinois State Police said a trooper stopped about 3 a.m. along Interstate 64 to assist a stranded motorist on the right shoulder of eastbound lanes. The officer encountered motorist Brandon L. Griffin, 23, of Albuquerque, N.M., and a female passenger.
After a second state trooper arrived, state police said, “an altercation occurred during which gunfire was exchanged between Griffin and a responding officer.”
Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 16-year veteran trooper was shot and wounded and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The other trooper and the female passenger were not injured, police said.
The shooting happened near Mt. Vernon, the Jefferson County seat, about 80 miles southeast of St. Louis, closing the interstate’s eastbound lanes for more than three hours.
State police said the agency’s internal investigators are handling the case, and no additional details would be released. Once state police complete their investigation the findings and evidence will be submitted to the Jefferson County State’s Attorney’s Office for review, police said.
Wisconsin boy missing for 2 days found safe in Michigan
SILVER CITY, Mich. — An 8-year-old Wisconsin boy missing for two days in a remote, rugged northern Michigan park was discovered near a log Monday and appeared to be in good shape, authorities said.
The park posted a photo of one of the searchers carrying Nante Niemi on his back. Another photo on Facebook shows the boy wearing a dirty sweatshirt and munching on a Clif bar.
Nante had been gathering wood while camping with his family when he was last seen Saturday afternoon in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in the western Upper Peninsula. He was found around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, approximately two miles from the campsite.
Overnight temperatures had been in the 40s.
“He had braved the elements by taking shelter under a log where he was ultimately found. He is in good health and reunited with his family,” state police said in a statement.
More than 150 people from various law enforcement groups joined the search on foot, in the air and on water. The park has rivers and lakes and is situated along Lake Superior.
The Hurley School District in Wisconsin, where Nante is a student, was elated by the discovery.
“Words can not describe the emotions and joy the students and staff are experiencing at this moment!” the district said on Facebook.
Farmers plant 41% of Iowa corn crop in one week
Generous weather conditions for field work last week allowed Iowa farmers to make substantial planting progress — they seeded about 41% of the state’s corn crop and about 33% of soybeans in that week.
That’s according to the latest progress report on Monday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which estimates that 70% of the total corn crop was planted as of Sunday, along with about 49% of soybeans.
The planting progress for both crops is about a week ahead of average for the past five years.
“Over the last week, farmers made significant planting progress before late-week thunderstorms brought much needed moisture along with unwanted hail and high winds,” said Mike Naig, the state’s agriculture secretary.
Despite the widespread rains, available topsoil moisture diminished, the USDA reported. About 67% of the state’s topsoil has adequate or surplus moisture compared with about 71% a week ago.
Measured rainfall last week ranged from none in far southern Iowa to 1.76 inches in Dallas County, said Justin Glisan, the state climatologist. The statewide average for last week was about a half inch of rain, or about 56% of what is normally expected.
Three-quarters of Iowa is abnormally dry, and nearly a third is suffering from some degree of drought, according to a U.S. Drought Monitor report last week.
Illinois man accused of throwing pipe bomb charged
A 49-year-old man accused of throwing a lit pipe bomb at three people last month in Illinois is facing criminal charges.
On April 29, local law enforcement, Scott Air Force Base’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, a state bomb squad and the FBI responded to the South Marissa Trailer Park to close roads, evacuate trailers and neutralize the explosive device.
Marissa Police Chief Brian Sheridan said no one was injured.
Jim F. Lanier, of Marissa, Ill., was arrested May 1 and has since been charged with three counts of possession of an explosive or incendiary device, a Class 1 felony, in St. Clair County Circuit Court.
A May 4 order from Circuit Judge Robert Haida appointed the public defender’s office to represent Lanier in the case. A representative from the office said Tuesday they had not yet received the order, so an attorney had not been assigned to the case.
The police chief said three people confronted Lanier at the trailer park, believing he was a “suspicious individual.” The three did not know Lanier, according to Sheridan. He said authorities do not believe Lanier went to the trailer park to target them.
A Marissa police officer responded to the area in the 100 block of Hotz Street at about 2:50 a.m. to investigate.
The officer learned a confrontation occurred and found a cylinder wrapped in white tape in the street that was burnt on one end. It later was determined to be a pipe bomb, the Marissa Police Department wrote in a news release.
The Marissa Police Department conducted a joint investigation with the Illinois Secretary of State Police Hazardous Device Unit and the FBI. Sheridan said Tuesday the investigation was ongoing.
Lanier is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $90,000 bond awaiting a grand jury hearing. A hearing date had not been set as of Tuesday.
