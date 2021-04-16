Woman charged in death of infant
LECLAIRE, Iowa — A Davenport woman has been charged in the death of a 5-month-old girl at a day care center she operated.
Angela Marxen, 56, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death, and child endangerment, a misdemeanor. She was being held without bond in the Scott County Jail.
LeClaire Police Chief Shane Themas said in a news release that officers were called to a home in LeClaire on Feb. 5, 2020 for an “infant in distress.”
The child was unresponsive with labored breathing, Themas said. She was airlifted to an Iowa City hospital but died four days later.
Marxen owned the home and was the sole day care provider for the residence, police said. An autopsy found the girl died from blunt force injuries to the head.
Teacher accused of sexual assaults
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay teacher is accused of sexually assaulting students at his elementary school.
The teacher was booked into the Brown County Jail Wednesday on possible charges that include sexual assault of a student by school staff, sexual contact with a minor causing great bodily harm and child enticement.
Formal charges have not been filed, WLUK-TV reported.
The Police Department declined to comment until a criminal complaint is filed.