Green Bay man arrested in Arkansas as murder suspect
GREEN BAY, Wis.— A man suspected of killing two women in Green Bay over the weekend has been arrested by police in Arkansas, authorities said Monday.
The 48-year-old Green Bay man was initially being sought as a person of interest in Sunday’s suspicious deaths of two women on the city’s east side, police said.
He was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Arkansas after Green Bay police informed law enforcement in Arkansas that the person of interest may be traveling through the that state.
The names of the suspect and two victims are being withheld. The bodies of a 58-year-old Green Bay woman and a 53-year-old Bellevue woman were found Sunday by officers inside a Green Bay duplex. Authorities have not disclosed how the women died. Green Bay police said they believe the slayings were not random, and the suspect is believed to be known to at least one of the victims.
CHICAGO — A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she’s dropping sex-abuse charges against singer R. Kelly, following federal convictions in two courts that ensure the disgraced R&B star will be locked up for decades.
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced the decision a day ahead of a court hearing related to state charges accusing him of sexually abusing four people, three of whom were minors.
She acknowledged that the decision “may be disappointing” to women who stepped to accuse Kelly of crimes.
“Mr. Kelly is looking at the possibility of never walking out of prison again. ... We believe justice has been served,” Foxx said.
2 Illinois women among Los Angeles shooting victims
LOS ANGELES — Three women killed in a weekend shooting at a short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood were identified Sunday while police searched for suspects.
Four other people were wounded, two critically, when gunfire erupted around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the property in the Beverly Crest area, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified those killed as: Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago; Nenah Davis, 29, of Bolingbrook, Ill.; and Destiny Sims, 26, of Buckeye, Ariz.
Police Sgt. Frank Preciado said Saturday that the three victims were inside a vehicle when they were fatally shot.
Investigators were trying to determine if there was a party at the rental home or what type of gathering was occurring, officials said.
Pope names Chicago native to powerful office
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Monday named an American-born missionary in Peru, Bishop Robert Francis Prevost, to take over the Vatican’s powerful bishops’ office from the retiring Canadian who has recently been accused of sexual misconduct.
Prevost, a Chicago native and former superior of his Augustinian order who began ministering in Peru in the 1980s, takes over the important Holy See office that helps vet bishop nominations around the globe and also investigates allegations of abuse or negligence against bishops.
Prevost, 67, was head of the Augustinians from 2001-2013, based in Rome. He also served as head of the Chicago province of the order and in 2014 was named apostolic administrator and then bishop of Chiclayo, in northern Peru in a region where the Chicago Augustinians have long had a presence.
