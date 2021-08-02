Hiker finds remains of Ottumwa woman
OTTUMWA — The remains of a missing Iowa woman have been found near the Des Moines River, and investigators are treating her death as suspicious, police said.
A person hiking near the river Sunday afternoon found the remains of Helen E. Showalter, 60, of Ottumwa, the Ottumwa Police Department said in a news release.
Showalter had been reported missing a day earlier by her family members, police said. Investigators did not immediately say how Showalter died, but said an autopsy had been scheduled for today and that the death is being investigated as suspicious.
No arrests were immediately reported in the case.
Cresco man sentenced
for cyberstalking
CEDAR RAPIDS — An Iowa man was sentenced to a decade in federal prison for cyberstalking a Minnesota woman with conduct the judge likened to a form of mental torture.
U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams also ordered Michael Shawn McGuire, 58, of Cresco, Iowa, during a sentencing hearing Friday to pay a $15,000 fine and $17,500 in restitution to the woman. The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release Monday that McGuire pleaded guilty in December to four counts of cyberstalking.
The woman met McGuire on an online dating website in 2017 and the two dated for several months before she broke up with him, the U.S. attorney’s office said. McGuire then began sending harassing texts and emails. She obtained a no-contact order in 2018, but prosecutors say he continued to torment her for two years.
The judge described McGuire’s conduct toward the woman as “a form of public terrorism in a way.”
McGuire created fake Facebook profiles containing her name or photo and sexually explicit messages, then sent more than 80 friend requests to her friends and family.
He also made flyers and yard signs with her name, phone and address that contained sexually explicit messages and delivered them to her children, extended family members, neighbors, friends, her employer, a priest, and businesses.
Prairie Meadows issues mask mandate
ALTOONA — An Iowa casino has re-imposed a mask mandate for its guests to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The mask mandate went into effect at 8 a.m. today at Prairie Meadows Casino and Resort.
The Polk County-owned casino, horsed racing track and hotel was closed for three months in 2020 because of the pandemic. It reopened in June 2020 with a mask mandate but lifted the requirement in June 2021.
The move comes amid a resurgence nationally of the coronavirus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance Wednesday calling for everyone, including vaccinated people, to wear masks indoors in areas with high transmission risk.