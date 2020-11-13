Report: Outside groups spend $9.9M on legislative races
MADISON, Wis. — Outside groups spent nearly $10 million trying to influence Wisconsin’s legislative races, according to a report a government watchdog group released Thursday.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign study found groups backing Democratic candidates spent $5.5 million. Groups backing Republicans spent $4.4 million. The total spending fell short of the record $12.2 million outside groups spent trying to influence legislative races in 2018.
Outside groups influence races with television ads, mailings and other advertising advocating for or attacking candidates.
The biggest spender was A Better Wisconsin Together Political Fund, which shelled out $2 million to support Democrats. No other group spent more than $975,000.
Groups spent nearly $1 million or more in three races.
They spent more than $1.2 million in western Wisconsin’s 32nd Senate District, where Democrat Brad Pfaff and Republican Dan Kapanke are vying for an open seat. The race remains too close to call.
Groups spent more than $1 million in the 8th Senate District in suburban Milwaukee, where GOP incumbent Alberta Darling fended off challenger Neil Plotkin. And they spent $998,450 in the 30th Senate District in Green Bay, where Republican Eric Wimberger defeated Democrat Jonathon Hansen.
Republicans emerged from the elections with their majorities in both the Senate and Assembly intact but they failed to gain the two-thirds supermajority they needed in both houses that would have enabled them to override Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ vetoes.
Authorities say fatal stabbing at state park was random actBARABOO, Wis. — Authorities investigating the stabbing death of a man at Devil’s Lake State Park say they believe the crime was a random act.
Sauk County Det. Lt. Chris Zunker said Wednesday investigators believe the victim, 24-year-old John Craig Schutzmer, did not know the person who killed him. The Wauwatosa man suffered multiple stab wounds Oct. 14 along a trail near the south shore of the park. Schutzmer died at the scene.
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said they are hoping members of the public are able to help them find the suspect by noticing behavioral changes in the suspect.
“Crimes like these are very often solved with community members who report critical information to law enforcement,” Meister said. “We are confident there is someone out there who knows, or suspects they know, who this person is and we await their call.”
Witnesses reported seeing a man wearing a dark head covering and a dark facial covering walking toward the south shore parking lot, the State Journal reported.
Zunker says the suspect was likely triggered by a “stressful life event” before the stabbing. He says anyone who may have had “unusual encounters” in the park in the days before the stabbing should report them.
Zunker also said the suspect may have changed his appearance, the car he drives, shown an increased interest in the news reporting the homicide case, missed work, family events or withdrawn from other activities.
Heat overcomes 2 Chicago firefighters during high-rise fire
CHICAGO — Two Chicago firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion early Thursday after helping battle a fire in a high-rise commercial building that houses several jewelry stores in the city’s Loop, officials said.
Chicago fire Commissioner Richard C. Ford said about 200 firefighters were called to the 22-story building known as the Mallers Building after the fire was reported about 4 a.m.
Two firefighters who were overcome by heat were being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, but no other injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished in about 90 minutes, he said.
Fire Department spokesman Chief Frank Velez said the first crews to arrive at the building, which is also known as the Jeweler’s Center, saw smoke coming out of an elevator shaft, indicating there was a fire on one of the upper floors.
“There was heavy smoke inside, pushing down into the elevator shaft,” Velez said.
Firefighters determined the fire was on the building’s 10th floor and found no one inside during search and rescue operations on the high-rise’s 10th, 11th and 12th floors. The flames were doused by 5:30 a.m., preventing the fire from spreading to other floors.
Velez said fire investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire.
Major Republican donors test positive for COVID-19MILWAUKEE — Republican megadonors Liz and Dick Uihlein have tested positive for COVID-19, a newspaper reported Thursday.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that it obtained an email that Liz Uihlein sent Wednesday to employees at Uline, the couple’s shipping supply company, saying they had the virus but would return to the office on Nov. 19.
“Dick and I tested positive for COVID,” she wrote. “After all these long months, I thought we’d never get it. ... If we had not been around people with COVID, we would not have been tested.”
It’s unclear how the couple contracted the disease. A Uline spokesman refused to confirm their positive test results to the Journal Sentinel, telling the newspaper the company doesn’t comment on employee health. A message The Associated Press left at Uline’s corporate headquarters in Pleasant Prairie wasn’t immediately returned.
The Journal Sentinel, citing sources it did not identify, reported that Liz Uihlein attended President Donald Trump’s election night party at the White House. A clutch of top Trump aides and campaign officials tested positive after attending that event. The White House responded to an inquiry with a statement saying only that any positive case is “taken seriously” and “appropriate notifications and recommendations have been made.” The statement did not mention the Uihleins.
The couple is among the most powerful political donors in the nation. They have given $65 million to Republican candidates and causes since the beginning of 2019, including just over $1 million to Wisconsin politicians and more than $60 million to groups and individuals supporting Trump and Republican congressional members.
Liz Uihlein was an outspoken critic of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order before the state Supreme Court struck it down in May, saying he needed to balance the disease against the long-term effects his order would have on Wisconsin’s economy. She also has claimed the media “overhyped” the disease.
She said in her Wednesday email that Uline employees who have COVID symptoms must take a 10-day leave but if they don’t show symptoms they must continue working. Health experts say asymptomatic carriers can still spread the disease.
DNR investigating manure spill
MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a manure spill that has apparently killed scores of fish in Vernon County.
DNR officials said Wednesday that 3,000 gallons of manure ran off a Mlsna East Town Dairy field on the evening of Oct. 30. The manure ran into an unnamed tributary of Knapp Creek in Westby and then into the creek itself.
DNR staff discovered dead fish in the tributary and creek immediately after the spill. The department has recorded 118 dead trout in the area.The agency says the investigation is ongoing.
Man convicted of murdering mother
DES MOINES — A Polk County jury has convicted a Des Moines man of first- degree murder in the killing of his mother.
Christopher Thompson, 33, of Des Moines, was convicted last week in the death of 50-year-old Paula Thompson, station WHO-TV reported.
Paula Thompson’s body was found March 13 in her Des Moines home after officers were called there for a welfare check and found the woman dead. Police later determined she had been beaten to death with a crowbar days earlier after arguing with her son. Christopher Thompson later turned himself in to police.
Christopher Thompson is being held in the Polk County Jail until his sentencing on Dec. 18, when he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.