Oversight committee gives police chief list of directives
MILWAUKEE — A citizen oversight commission has given Milwaukee’s police chief a long list of directives as it works to revise the police department procedures. Failing to comply with those directives could lead to discipline against Chief Alfonso Morales, even his termination.
The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission Monday night directed Morales to publicly account for why the department used tear gas during recent civil unrest and change police policies so those chemicals can no longer be used. Other directives ranges from providing specific files on investigations and discipline, to updates on hiring and promotions, the Journal Sentinel reported.
The commission has been working to revise the police department’s procedures on use-of-force, civil disturbances and officer-involved deaths, but has made slow progress. The commission itself is in turmoil with staffing shortages and its chairman under investigation for ethics violations.
In issuing the list, the commission noted that “failure to comply fully and promptly with these directives shall result in disciplinary action by the board, including discharge, suspension, or reduction in rank.”
Waterloo teen dies from gunshot
WATERLOO, Iowa — A teenager in Waterloo has died after showing up at a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said Tuesday.
Police were called to a neighborhood Monday night where residents reported hearing gunshots and seeing someone on the ground in an alley, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.
Officers didn’t find anyone but a short time later a 15-year-old showed up at a Waterloo hospital. The teen later died. He was identified Tuesday as Cortez J. Harrison.
Police found numerous spent shell casings in the alley and said at least one home was hit by a bullet.
Rare plant discovered
MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Natural Resources says volunteers have discovered a rare carnivorous plant in northern Wisconsin that was last seen four decades ago but failed to find any trace of scores of previously documented rare plants in the state.
The department dispatched 60 volunteers with its Rare Plant Monitoring Program around Wisconsin last year to check on the health and size of rare plant populations. They uncovered English sundew, an insect-eating plant, in Ashland County for the first time in 40 years.
But they didn’t find 63 previously documented plant populations. DNR officials said some of those populations may have disappeared temporarily since water levels on many lakes around the state are at their highest level in decades and may have submerged the vegetation. Other species may have simply vanished as part of a global trend in biodiversity loss.
The department said it has been working to reverse those trends with projects that include growing plants in nurseries to reintroduce to the wild and storing seeds from some of the state’s rarest plants.
Wisconsin has 2,366 native plant species, with 344, or 14.5%, considered rare.