CBP seized nearly 20,000 pounds of drugs last year in Midwest
CHICAGO — Officials say nearly 20,000 pounds of narcotics were seized at ports of entry last year in 12 Midwestern states, including Illinois and Indiana.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced recently that its Chicago field office, which covers the 12 states, had the most narcotics seizures for the second year in a row of any other field office. The agency’s data is from Oct. 1, 2018 to September 30 of this year. In total, there are 20 field offices.
More than 15,000 packages were seized at ports of entry. The top narcotics seized were Ecstasy, prescription drugs and marijuana.
Federal officials say smugglers are often creative when it comes to shipping drugs. Contraband has been found inside rolls of cheese, stuffed animals, bags of coffee, and tombstones.
Illinois soldier awarded Purple Heart for Iraq War service
PEORIA, Ill. — A central Illinois man has been awarded the Purple Heart and other military honors for his role in combat during the Iraq War.
The Peoria Journal Star reports that Sergeant Matthew Bohm also received the Army Commendation Medal with Valor, the combat action badge and the meritorious unit citation.
Bohm was honored for his role in combat during an ambush of a transportation convoy on April 9, 2004. Three soldiers and five contractors were killed and 16 others were wounded.
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood presented the decorations on Friday. He calls Bohm a “hero” in the community. LaHood’s office worked with the Department of Defense to secure the medals.
2 charged after 2 horses found dead, others malnourished
MARENGO, Ill. — Authorities say two people have been charged with animal cruelty after two horses were found dead and five others severely malnourished in northern Illinois.
McHenry County Animal Control officers were verifying vaccine records at a dog breeding operation in Marengo when they discovered the horses.
The Hooved Animal Rescue & Protection Society were contacted and found two dead miniature horses that appeared to have starved. Five malnourished horses were also found Friday. They’ve been taken to a facility for treatment and are expected to recover.
The McHenry County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday that two men were charged with cruelty to animals and violating animal owner duties.
The animal rescue group says they’ll continue to monitor other horses at the property that did not appear to be neglected.
Man dies in Iowa crash while fleeing Cedar Rapids police
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Authorities say a man died after his car slammed into a utility pole while he was fleeing from Cedar Rapids police.
Cedar Rapids Police say the chase began around 10 p.m. Saturday when an officer tried to stop a BMW that was driving recklessly.
The suspect fled south on Rockford Road at a high speed before the driver lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road into a utility pole.
The driver died at the scene of the crash. The driver’s name wasn’t immediately released today.
Illinois man sentenced in Wisconsin crash that killed 3
MILWAUKEE — An Illinois man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison in a crash that killed three members of a Wisconsin family, including a doctor, a nurse and a dentist.
Timothy Vandervere, 40, of Beach Park, Ill., was sentenced Friday. Vandervere pleaded no contest to three counts of homicide by drunken driving and one count of injury by drunken driving in September.
Prosecutors say Vandervere was allegedly speeding and driving erratically April 5 when he slammed into the back of an SUV in Salem Lakes, killing Michael Rizzo, 67, Mary Rizzo, 74, and her husband, Vincent Rizzo, 76. Michael Rizzo, a doctor, and Vincent Rizzo, a dentist, were brothers. Mary Rizzo was a nurse. The SUV’s driver, Gerald Rizzo, 72, was injured.
Police investigate after UIC student’s body found in car
CHICAGO — Authorities say the body of a missing University of Illinois at Chicago student has been found in a car inside campus parking garage.
The Cook County medical examiner identified the woman found Saturday as 19-year-old Ruth George of Berwyn. An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.
According to a campus public safety advisory, UIC police found her unresponsive in the garage. Chicago authorities pronounced her dead at the scene.
Authorities said Sunday that a man has been taken into custody in connection with the death.
University spokeswoman Sherri Gonzalez says George’s family reported the undergraduate student missing. Gonzalez calls it an “ongoing death investigation.”
School officials said in a letter circulated to students that campus police are working with city and federal law enforcement agencies in the investigation.