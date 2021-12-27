Iowa man sentenced to 57 years in prison for fatal 2018 stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An Iowa man who was convicted of stabbing a Cedar Rapids man to death in retaliation for a theft from a drug dealer has been sentenced to 57 years in prison.
Drew Blahnik was sentenced earlier this month for killing Chris Bagley, 31, in December 2018 at a mobile home outside Cedar Rapids and then burying his body. Police found Bagley’s body in the backyard of a Cedar Rapids home in March 2019.
Prosecutors said Blahnik stabbed Bagley in retaliation for his robbery of a large-scale marijuana trafficker.
At trial, Blahnik’s lawyers acknowledged that he stabbed Bagley, but they argued that he was acting in self defense after Bagley waved a gun during a fight.
But another man, Drew Wagner, who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Bagley’s death, testified that the gun was on the floor when Bagley was stabbed. Wagner has been sentenced to 47 years in prison.
Blahnik, who has since legally changed his name to Johnny Blahnik Church, was convicted earlier this year of second-degree murder, obstructing prosecution and abuse of a corpse.
Man charged after allegedly firing at Chicago officers
CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man has been charged for allegedly firing a handgun in the direction of two Chicago police officers who then shot at him on Christmas Eve, according to authorities.
The officers were patrolling the near West Side late Friday when they allegedly saw Nokomis Lee Jefferson remove a gun from his waistband. Authorities said he allegedly shot at the officers and they returned fire. He remained hospitalized Sunday.
Jefferson was charged with attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon. His bail was set at $1 million, according to The Chicago Sun-Times. A listed number couldn’t be located Sunday. It was immediately unclear if he had an attorney.
The officers were not wounded. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates police shootings, said it was responding.
Initial police reports said officers saw two men with guns when Jefferson fired the shots.
Breakthrough COVID cases cancel final shows of ‘Nutcracker’
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Ballet’s final performances of “The Nutcracker” were canceled Sunday due to several breakthrough COVID-19 cases within the company.
Ballet officials said “incredible efforts” were put forth to ensure the safety of audiences and artists, but the virus outbreak forced the “difficult decision” to call off the final shows, WISC-TV reported. The company had scheduled afternoon and evening renditions of “The Nutcracker.”
Attendees for previous shows were required to wear face masks and show proof of vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests with a photo ID.
The Madison Ballet earlier this month thrilled audiences of Afghan refugees with four performances of the holiday classic at Fort McCoy in eastern Wisconsin.
All ticket buyers for the impacted shows will be able to receive a full refund.
Chicago slow to change schools named for slaveholders
CHICAGO — Officials with Chicago Public Schools have changed the name of only one of 30 schools named for slaveholders, a year after a top district official acknowledged the issue as “dehumanizing,” according to a newspaper report.
The Chicago Sun-Times conducted an analysis last year showing that of 652 public schools, 30 were named for those who owned or traded enslaved Black or Indigenous people. The schools are in different parts of the city and include campuses that have a majority of Black students. So far, on school, Andrew Jackson Language Academy on the city’s near West Side has removed the name of the seventh president, who enslaved people. The school was renamed Chicago World Language Academy in May.
The newspaper presented its findings last year to Maurice Swinney, who was named the district’s first equity officer in October 2018. Swinney said he was unaware of the number of school names linked to slaver owners, called it “dehumanizing” and said the names must be changed. He has declined recent interview requests with the newspaper.
A district spokeswoman attributed the name change delays to the coronavirus pandemic.
District officials “are still working on the policy that will go before the board and public comment, and so we don’t have a lot to share right now,” CPS spokeswoman Mary Fergus told the newspaper. “It hasn’t been because it hasn’t been important, but, with COVID and reopening schools and everything, that did take the priority.”