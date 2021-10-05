Biden reschedules trip to Chicago for Thursday
President Joe Biden has rescheduled for Thursday a planned trip to Chicago to promote his vaccination mandate for large businesses after canceling a visit last week due to negotiations with congressional Democrats over his still-stalled economic recovery agenda.
The White House on Monday announced the Thursday presidential visit but gave no other details. The trip comes as Biden still faces a division among Democrats in Congress over the size and scope of proposals to enact his economic recovery package and a battle with Republicans blocking an extension of the federal debt ceiling.
Biden last month issued an order requiring businesses with 100 or more workers have employees either be vaccinated or face weekly testing. The president also has encouraged private businesses to enact their own vaccine mandates while the federal rules, issued through the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are pending.
Chicago-based United Airlines has implemented a vaccination requirement for its employees, and corporate workers for Chicago-based McDonald’s and suburban Deerfield-headquartered Walgreens also face similar mandates.
Three victims of deadly Dane County crash were students
MIDDLETON, Wis. — The three victims who died in a fiery weekend crash in Dane County have been identified as two Middleton High School seniors and a former student, according to an email the principal sent to parents.
Authorities have not released their names.
Sheriff’s officials said a vehicle rear-ended another vehicle in the town of Middleton on Saturday night. The vehicle that was struck ended up in a farm field and became engulfed in flames. The three occupants in that vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.
The other vehicle ended up in the ditch. The driver, the sole occupant, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. Authorities say charges are pending against the 30-year-old Madison man.
The Sheriff’s Office will continue to share information as it becomes available.
Chicago police officer fatally shoots man
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer responding to a domestic altercation call fatally shot a man in an apartment on the city’s South Side on Monday morning, authorities said.
According to police, the officers were responding to a 911 call at about 7:35 were at the door of a second-story apartment when the shooting occurred. Deputy Chief Rahman Muhammad told reporters that the officer fired shots, striking the man. He said a knife was recovered at the scene but declined to say whether the man was holding the knife at the time he was shot.
After the press briefing, department spokesman Tom Ahern said the man shot by police had died.
He said the officer was not injured and that a woman inside the apartment was taken to a nearby hospital. He said she was not shot and was taken to the hospital for observation.
As is routine in officer-involved shootings, Muhammad said the officer who fired his weapon was placed on 30-day administrative duty.