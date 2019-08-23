Evers calls GOP concerns over gun bills ‘BS’
MADISON, Wis. — The argument from Republicans and gun-rights advocates that universal background checks and “red flag” laws will lead to the repeal of the Second Amendment right to bear arms is “frankly BS,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday.
Evers called Republican arguments against the bills “irrational” and cautioned them against not taking up the measures in a special session, a move the Democratic governor is keeping open as an option.
“Gaveling in and gaveling out, essentially just showing up and going home, is something that will affect people’s re-election opportunities,” Evers said during an interview on WTMJ-AM.
Evers and Democrats last week introduced a universal background check bill in the wake of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio. They also support a red flag law that would establish a process for a judge to remove guns from a person determined to be a threat to themselves or others.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos did not immediately return messages seeking comment Thursday.
Vos last week said the proposals were ineffective and “very unlikely” to be taken up by the Legislature. Fitzgerald has said he opposes universal background checks, saying it would violate the Second Amendment.
Board mulls $5.7 million homicide claim in private
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Claims Board will consider a former prison inmate’s demand for nearly $6 million in compensation in closed session.
Derrick Sanders was sentenced to life in prison in 1993 in connection with a 1992 homicide in Milwaukee.
Sanders insisted he wasn’t at the scene. A judge tossed his conviction in August 2018. Prosecutors dropped the charges that September after one of Sanders’ co-defendants said he committed the homicide alone.
Sanders has filed a wrongful-conviction claim with the state seeking $5.7 million. Such claims are usually a precursor to a lawsuit.
The board decided to deliberate on Sanders’ claim in closed session Thursday afternoon. The board’s program and policy analyst, Patti Reardon, said Sanders didn’t request a public hearing.
The board will issue a decision in the coming weeks.
Pritzker signs law raising teacher pay to $40,000
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday signed legislation raising teachers’ minimum salary to $40,000 over four years to address a statewide shortage of classroom leaders.
The current minimum teacher salary ranges from only $9,000 to $11,000. The new law signed by Pritzker raises the minimum to $32,076 for the 2020-2021 school year, $34,576 in 2021-2022, $37,076 in 2022-2023 and $40,000 in 2023-2024. Afterward, the minimum salary will rise based on the Consumer Price Index, subject to review by the General Assembly.
Illinois State Board of Education data from the 2018-2019 school year showed 1,848 unfilled teaching positions in school districts across the state.
Chicago officer pleads guilty in insurance scam
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer has pleaded guilty in federal court to taking at least $10,000 in bribes from the owner of an attorney referral service in exchange for information about crash victims and their insurance carriers.
The Chicago Tribune reported that 47-year-old Milot Cadichon entered his guilty plea to bribery on Thursday as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. He could be sentenced to prison for as long as three years when he returns to court for sentencing in November.
Prosecutors alleged that Cadichon and Officer Kevin Tate took bribes in the form of cash and wire transfers from Richard Burton, the owner of National Attorney Referral Service in the suburb of Bloomingdale. Burton pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit bribery and has pleaded not guilty.
Checks worth millions written by Chicago uncashed
CHICAGO — A lawyer says Chicago has benefited from 22,000 uncashed checks worth $11 million, some going back to the 1980s.
The Chicago Sun-Times said attorney Clint Krislov made the discovery through a public-records request during a legal dispute between the city and retirees. He said Chicago is supposed to notify the state of Illinois if a check from the city is uncashed after three years. The state has a website for people to look for unclaimed property.
The checks include a $44,000 payment in 1991 to Commonwealth Edison. The Sun-Times apparently didn’t cash five small checks from the city.
Law department spokesman Bill McCaffrey said Chicago is not bound by the state’s unclaimed property law and has its own procedures for uncashed checks. He didn’t elaborate.
Man accused of workplace shooting threat
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — A distribution center employee is charged with threatening to shoot up his workplace in western Wisconsin.
A criminal complaint filed in Eau County Circuit Court said 31-year-old Kevin Pinkham told a co-worker at Menards Distribution Center on Aug. 15 that he planned to “shoot up the place.”
The complaint said Pinkham admitted to texting his girlfriend that he was going to kill everyone but told investigators it was a joke.
Officials say four rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were found at Pinkham’s home in Eau Claire, along with a pistol and ammunition in his car. Pinkham is charged with making terrorist threats and disorderly conduct.