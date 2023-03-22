ANAMOSA, Iowa — Authorities are searching for contraband at an Iowa prison after several sickened inmates and workers were treated over the weekend with the life-saving overdose antidote Narcan.

Inmates at the Anamosa State Penitentiary aren’t allowed to have visits and their movements are restricted amid the narcotics investigation. The investigation comes after two unrelated incidents over the weekend. The Iowa Department of Corrections said in a news release that the first happened Saturday when an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell and was rushed to a hospital.

