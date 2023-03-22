ANAMOSA, Iowa — Authorities are searching for contraband at an Iowa prison after several sickened inmates and workers were treated over the weekend with the life-saving overdose antidote Narcan.
Inmates at the Anamosa State Penitentiary aren’t allowed to have visits and their movements are restricted amid the narcotics investigation. The investigation comes after two unrelated incidents over the weekend. The Iowa Department of Corrections said in a news release that the first happened Saturday when an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell and was rushed to a hospital.
Exposed to an unknown substance, the inmate was given Narcan, along with two of the staff members who responded. A third staff member also showed signs of illness but wasn’t treated with the anti-overdose medication. The inmate and the sickened workers have since been released from the hospital.
On Sunday, two other inmates were treated with Narcan after they were found unresponsive in their cells. They didn’t require hospitalization or test positive for illegal substances. Staff who treated them didn’t show signs of illness.
2nd Illinois corrections officer sentenced in death
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The second of three former correctional officers sentenced in the fatal beating of a state inmate received a 20-year prison term Monday, the same as a co-conspirator despite a judge’s declaration he could have stopped the attack as the senior officer.
U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough sentenced Todd Sheffler, a 54-year-old former correctional lieutenant, on two federal civil rights violations and various other counts for the attempted cover up of the brutal beating of Larry Earvin on May 17, 2018.
The federal government had sought a life sentence. Sheffler’s lawyers had asked for 2½ years for the beating of Earvin, 65, as the prisoner was being transferred to a segregation unit at Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mount Sterling.
In an emotional statement in court, Sheffler fumbled with shackled hands and wiped tears from his eyes with a tissue. He said he accepted responsibility “for what I did or didn’t do” that caused Earvin’s death.
Floor collapse injures 2 Chicago firefighters
CHICAGO — A floor collapsed onto two Chicago firefighters early Tuesday as they were helping battle a residential fire, trapping one of them until he was rescued, officials said.
Crews arrived at the townhouse about 4 a.m. on the city’s far South Side to find flames shooting from the building’s roof. As firefighters were fighting the fire, the building’s second floor collapsed, trapping the two firefighters and prompting a mayday response, the Chicago Fire Department said.
District Chief Jim McDonough said the two firefighters were within 10 feet of the townhouse’s front door when the floor collapsed. McDonough said one firefighter was able to free himself from the debris, but the other was trapped about waist-deep by debris before being rescued as firefighters continued fighting the blaze.
The two firefighters hit by the floor collapse were taken to a hospital along with two other firefighters. The fire department said all four appeared “to not be seriously injured.”
The fire was put out shortly before 5 a.m.
Suspected funeral home van thief arrested
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Authorities in Wisconsin have arrested a man in connection with the theft in January of a funeral home van containing a body, saying he faces charges of abuse of a corpse and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.
The van belonging to Collins & Stone Funeral Home in Rockford, Ill., was stolen from that location on Jan. 21, and found behind a vacant Chicago home on Jan. 23 with the body inside, officials have said.
The 23-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Green Bay. He had been charged in late January but had been at large. Rockford police said the man was taken into custody after a traffic stop.
The body of a 47-year-old man was recovered Jan. 23 behind a vacant home on Chicago’s South Side, Rockford police have said. The body was returned to Rockford by a coroner’s office.
Wisconsin Democrats keep abortion in spotlight
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and his fellow Democrats worked Tuesday to keep the spotlight on abortion ahead of next month’s state Supreme Court election, resurrecting a bill that would repeal the state’s 1849 ban on the practice.
Democrats introduced the bill in June days before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Republicans who control the Legislature refused to take up the bill, and the overturning of Roe put Wisconsin’s abortion ban back in play.
Evers and other Democrats have been trying to keep the ban at the forefront of political discussion in the state in the hopes of persuading women to back the party’s candidates. The state’s Democratic attorney general, Josh Kaul, filed a lawsuit in June challenging the ban’s validity, and Evers last year tried in vain to convince GOP legislators to allow voters to put referendums on the ballot to reject old laws and enact new ones. The move would have allowed voters to erase the ban themselves.
Democrats and abortion rights advocates have pinned their hopes on Kaul’s lawsuit, which appears destined to land before the state Supreme Court. If liberal-leaning candidate Janet Protasiewicz wins the April 4 election against conservative-leaning Dan Kelly, liberal justices would gain a one-vote majority and could overturn the ban. Protasiewicz has signaled repeatedly on the campaign trail that she supports abortion rights.
Supreme court candidate attacks legislative maps
MADISON, Wis. — The liberal candidate for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court didn’t back down from her belief that the state’s Republican-drawn legislative maps are unfair during a debate Tuesday in which her GOP-backed opponent accused her of being “bought and paid for” by Democrats.
Janet Protasiewicz called her conservative opponent, Dan Kelly, “a true threat to our democracy” because he consulted with Republicans about their plan to seat fake electors to support Donald Trump after he lost Wisconsin in 2020.
Whoever wins the April 4 election for a seat vacated by the retirement of a conservative justice will determine majority control of the court for at least the next two years, including leading up to the 2024 presidential election. Control of the court, which came within a vote of overturning Trump’s 2020 defeat in the state, could be crucial, with abortion access, legislative redistricting, voting rights and other key issues at stake. The millions already spent have made it the most expensive state Supreme Court race in U.S. history.
Kelly repeatedly accused the Democratic-backed Protasiewicz of lying about his role in the fake elector plan, his abortion stance and other issues, telling her, “You’re willing to say anything to get what you want.”
