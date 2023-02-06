Illinois couple dies after apparent ice fishing accident
DURHAM, Ill. — A western Illinois couple died in an apparent ice fishing accident after being pulled from a farm pond by a sheriff’s deputy, police said.
Despite several hours of lifesaving efforts, Sean D. Chaney, 52, and his wife, Dawn A. Chaney, 50, both of LaHarpe, Ill., died Saturday night at a hospital in West Burlington, Iowa, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said.
Police found the couple in a farm pond near Durham, Ill., after dispatchers received a call about 3:45 p.m. that two people were in the water, the sheriff’s office said in a news release posted on Facebook.
A deputy pulled the couple from the pond minutes after EMS arrived at the scene near Durham, an unincorporated Hancock County community located about 100 miles northwest of Springfield near the Mississippi River.
The couple was treated at the Great River Medical Center but succumbed to their injuries, police said.
Biden set to visit Madison area after State of the Union
MADISON, Wis. — President Joe Biden is set to visit the Madison area the day after he gives the State of the Union speech.
The White House announced Friday that Biden will visit the region on Wednesday. The announcement did not elaborate on Biden’s specific destination. Biden will discuss how his economic plan is creating jobs and “delivering results for the American people,” the White House said.
The Wisconsin stop is part of a nationwide tour featuring Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Cabinet members to showcase the president’s successes. The president plans to travel to Tampa, Fla., on Thursday to tout his efforts to protect Social Security and Medicare.
Powerball jackpot grows to $747 million after no winner
DES MOINES — The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $747 million after no one beat the odds and won the top prize in Saturday night’s drawing.
The numbers drawn were: 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.
The $747 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs tonight is the ninth largest in U.S. lottery history and the latest in a string of huge lottery prizes. Someone in Maine won a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize less than three weeks ago and a California player won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot last November.
The jackpots grow so large because the tough odds offer just a miniscule chance of matching all six numbers and winning the top prize.
Prosecutors won’t charge deputy who killed man
MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors announced Thursday that they won’t charge a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a man in October.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported that Deputy Cody Woods opened fire on 46-year-old Quantaze Campbell just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the Super 8 hotel in Windsor.
District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said Thursday that Campbell refused Woods’ commands to stay in his truck and then tried to drive away while Woods was in front of the truck.
Campbell’s 23-year-old daughter, Quantazia Campbell, disputes that account, saying surveillance video shows Woods standing alongside the vehicle. She said investigators told her family that Campbell was stopped because he was in a stolen vehicle but they didn’t know if Campbell was the thief.
