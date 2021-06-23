Assembly passes ‘truth in labeling’ measures
MADISON, Wis. — Vegetarian and vegan foods sold in Wisconsin could not be labeled as meat, milk or dairy if they don’t contain those products, under bills the state Assembly passed unanimously Tuesday.
The “truth in labeling” measures are supported by the state’s agriculture and dairy industries as a way to combat what they say are misleading products that are marketed as “Impossible burgers” and use other words such as “cheese” and “milk” but don’t actually contain meat, milk or dairy. Bill supporters say they will help protect Wisconsin’s agriculture economy, educate consumers about misleading food labels and put pressure on the federal government to take action.
No one spoke against the measures before they passed unanimously on voice votes.
Opposition came from a variety of groups that promote plant-based food, such as soy and nuts, as an alternative to meat and dairy products. They argue that the bills are unnecessary, bad for Wisconsin businesses and consumers, and an unconstitutional infringement on free speech rights.
Assembly moves forward to create fund for chemical cleanups
MADISON — The Wisconsin Assembly plans to create a $10 million grant program to help communities clean up contamination from “forever chemicals” known as PFAS but would ban them from suing those responsible for the pollution.
The Republican-backed measure has the support of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the state’s largest business lobbying group that represents manufacturers and other corporations. The group’s lobbyist, Scott Manley, said in written testimony supporting the proposal at a hearing earlier this month that it would help address the harm caused by PFAS while protecting businesses and local governments from “costly and frivolous lawsuits.”
Under the bill, any local government that accepts a grant is barred from bringing any legal action against the person or party responsible.
The proposed $10 million annual grant program would be funded with money from the federal coronavirus relief bill. Recipients would have to match 20% of the grant.
Lake Michigan coastline designated marine sanctuary
MADISON — Federal officials have designated a huge swath of Wisconsin’s Lake Michigan coastline as a National Marine Sanctuary to protect historic shipwrecks in the area, Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced Tuesday.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will publish regulations designating 962 square miles from Kewaunee County south to Ozaukee County as a sanctuary.
The designation will protect 36 shipwrecks, 21 of which are on the National Register of Historic Places. The designation is subject to congressional and gubernatorial review.
Officials create program to test students for COVID-19
MADISON — Wisconsin officials have launched a new program to test school children for COVID-19 this fall, the state Department of Health Services announced Tuesday.
DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said participation will be voluntary. The DHS will work to connect schools that opt in with labs that the agency uses to confirm COVID-19 tests. The labs will supply testing materials, send teams out to schools to collect swabs, test specimens and send results to students and their parents, all free of charge, Van Dijk said.
The program will rely on a $175 million federal grant through the U.S. Department of Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.