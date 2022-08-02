Judge awards $163,000 in fees in GOP election probe

MADISON, Wis. — A judge Monday awarded about $163,000 in fees to attorneys for the liberal watchdog group American Oversight in an open records lawsuit it brought against the investigator hired by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to investigate the 2020 election.

The Associated Press

