FPC Live proposes concert venue next to Bucks arena
MILWAUKEE — The concert promotion company FPC Live on Monday announced plans to build a venue complex on land adjacent to Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.
The multi-level complex would be built on a section of a vacant 5.7-acre parcel owned by the Milwaukee Bucks and where the Bradley Center once stood.
The $50 million complex would have space for 4,000 people in one ballroom and 800 concert-goers in another room. The two venues are expected to host more than 135 events annually, drawing around 200,000 people.
FPC Live, the Madison-based division of Frank Productions, plans to begin development this year if it wins zoning approval from the Common Council and Mayor Cavalier Johnson.
FPC Live recently dropped a similar project proposed for the city’s Historic Third Ward near the Summerfest grounds after some condo owners, renters and businesses formed an organization in opposition to the complex.
“FPC Live has been committed to working with the community to find the ideal placement for these modern entertainment venues, and we found it,” said FPC Live President Charlie Goldstone.
“We are excited to further enhance the relationship between FPC Live and the Milwaukee Bucks with the addition of these two spectacular venues,” said Michael Belot, senior vice president of Bucks Ventures and Development.
CHEROKEE, Iowa — A northwest Iowa police officer has been charged after he allegedly hit a 6-year-old girl with his pickup truck and then drove away.
Michael McGee, 52, of Cherokee, was cited with leaving or failing to return to the scene of an injury accident after the girl was hit on Friday afternoon, the Sioux City Journal reported.
The Iowa State Patrol said McGee’s truck struck the girl, from Cherokee, who was in a crosswalk. McGee, who was off duty, left the scene, according to an accident report.
The girl was taken to Cherokee Regional Medical Center and then transported to another hospital. A patrol spokeswoman said the girl’s injuries were not considered life-threatening and she is in stable condition.
Weekend fire damages shuttered suburban Chicago resort
ST. CHARLES, Ill. — A weekend fire that damaged portions of a shuttered suburban Chicago resort took firefighters a full day to extinguish and officials are still working to determine how it started.
The fire began Saturday afternoon at the former Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles, sending huge plumes of smoke into the sky. More than 20 local fire departments, including the St. Charles Fire Department, battled the blaze before it was extinguished late Sunday afternoon.
No firefighters or civilians were injured in the fire in St. Charles, a city in DuPage and Kane counties that’s about 35 miles west of Chicago.
The blaze was contained to the center structures of the shuttered 18-acre complex, Deputy Chief Erik Mahan with the St. Charles Police Department told the (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald.
He said investigators are still trying to determine how the fire began, saying that “many questions are unanswered.”
While the idled resort had been the target of vandals during the past year, Mahan said there is no evidence anyone had been living on the closed property before the fire began Saturday.
The Pheasant Run Resort closed in March 2020 after attempts to auction the property were unsuccessful.
