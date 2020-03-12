News in your town

Man shot by police in Chicago subway sues city, officers

Governor: Another person in Iowa tests positive for COVID-19

Hy-Vee laying off around 300 workers in closing four centers

Police: Man trying to rob armored car wounded in shootout

Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin news in brief

UPDATE: Wisconsin officials caution against travel due to COVID-19

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Governor: 22 Iowans were on quarantined cruise ship

Illinois uncovers 1st new virus case outside Chicago area

Iowa college kicking students off campus as coronavirus safeguard

Wisconsin Gov. Evers proposes flood bills even though Assembly is done

Iowa State paying admissions official to look for other jobs

Eastern Iowa man charged with homicide for crash death of wife

Des Moines council steps toward banning racial profiling

Iowa/Wisconsin news in brief