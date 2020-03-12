Suspect wounded in attempt to rob armored car
WATERLOO, Iowa — A man believed to be among a group of people trying to rob an armored vehicle Wednesday morning in the parking lot of an Iowa bank was seriously wounded in a shootout, police said.
The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. outside a U.S. Bank branch in northeastern Iowa, police said in a written statement. Police and medics who arrived on the scene found a man with gunshot wounds who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. His name had not been released by Wednesday afternoon.
Police said an initial investigation showed that a number of people in a vehicle tried to rob the armored car in the bank’s parking lot when the shootout began. Police later found the suspects’ vehicle abandoned a few blocks from the bank. No arrests had been reported by Wednesday afternoon.
No armored car guards were hurt in the shooting.
Hy-Vee announces fulfillment center layoffs
URBANDALE, Iowa — Hy-Vee has notified hundreds of Urbandale fulfillment center workers that they could be laid off in early May.
The eight-state grocery chain is closing all four of the fulfillment centers for its Aisles Online delivery service. The Urbandale center was the only one in Iowa.
“We are listening to our customers and they are wanting a full assortment of products, personalized shoppers and same-day pickup at the store, which we are unable to fully provide when we process orders at a fulfillment center,” Hy-Vee spokeswoman Christina Gayman said. Fulfillment center operations will be transferred to retail stores later this month.
The layoff notifications went to nearly 370 employees, and Gayman said the company plans to transfer several dozen of them to Hy-Vee stores. She estimated around 300 workers would not be transferred.
The fulfillment center will stop filling orders the week of March 23. The layoffs will not be effective until May 6, she said.
Wisconsin Justices decry liberal challenger’s attacks
MADISON, Wis. — Justice Dan Kelly’s conservative colleagues on the state Supreme Court are pushing back against his liberal challenger’s accusations that’s he’s corrupt, calling her attacks “reckless rhetoric” that risks undermining the court’s legitimacy.
Kelly is part of the high court’s five-justice conservative majority. He faces liberal Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky in an April 7 election, with a 10-year term on the court at stake.
Karofsky has gone on the offensive since the race began, accusing Kelly in debates of being corrupt because he consistently rules in favor of conservative groups when they come before the court.
Chief Justice Pat Roggensack and Deputy Chief Justice Annette Ziegler, two other members of the conservative majority, issued a statement Wednesday saying attacks on the court’s integrity hurt the judicial system. They didn’t mention Karofsky by name, but said there’s a difference between debating the merits of a decision and “reckless rhetoric.”
“Such language risks undermining the court’s legitimacy with parties, attorneys, and the public,” the two justices said. “Judges and those seeking judicial office must be mindful and act with the decorum appropriate to the office.”
Justices Rebecca Bradley and Brian Hagedorn, the other two members of the court’s conservative majority, issued their own joint statement later Wednesday afternoon saying Karofsky is hurling “baseless insults” for political gain and is unfit to serve as a justice.
Illinois GOP questions automatic voter registration
CHICAGO — Republicans renewed calls Wednesday to suspend Illinois’ automatic voter registration program as state officials disclosed continued problems affecting more than 1,000 people who applied for REAL IDs.
The registrants should’ve been automatically registered but were wrongly categorized as having opted out. The issue first came up at a State Board of Elections meeting in January with a single voter, but has since affected 1,151 people who applied for the IDs at secretary of state’s offices, according to a Monday notice sent to local election authorities.
Secretary of State Jesse White’s office said the extent of the problem was discovered when reviewing records and attributed it to conflicting information on applications. The office notified election officials Friday. The affected individuals have been registered and can vote in Tuesday’s primary, according to election officials.