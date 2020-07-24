FBI: $10,000 reward for information on missing girl
DAVENPORT — The FBI has raised to $10,000 the reward for information related to the disappearance of a 10-year-old Iowa girl who went missing earlier this month, an official said Wednesday.
Kristi Johnson, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s office in Omaha, said that agents from around the country were searching for 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, of Davenport.
“The number one goal is to find the person who is responsible for the disappearance of Breasia and bring that person to justice,” Johnson said at a news conference.
Terrell was reported missing July 10, after going to spend the previous night at an apartment with her half-brother and his father, 47-year-old Henry Dinkins.
Investigators have called Dinkins a person of interest, and Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said Wednesday that he remained the “main focus” of the investigation.
USDA study offers price-disparity details
DES MOINES — A study released Wednesday by the U.S. Agriculture Department into the disparity between cattle prices paid to ranchers and the higher prices earned by meat processors offers more details about the factors that have led to the situation.
The 20-page analysis by the USDA explains how after a 2019 fire at a Tyson Foods beef plant in Holcomb, Kans., and this year’s temporary closure of slaughterhouses amid the coronavirus pandemic, ranchers saw cattle prices drop while concerns about meat scarcity caused prices at grocery stores to rise.
Some members of Congress have called for an investigation into possible violations of the Packers and Stockyard Act, which is designed to protect ranchers and consumers. They have noted increasing consolidation within the beef industry, which now is largely controlled by four giant processing companies.
The study specified that it wasn’t an examination of potential violations of the Packers and Stockyard Act but that an investigation was ongoing.
South Dakota Sen. John Thune, who was among those seeking an investigation, said he would continue pushing for the Department of Justice to finish its investigation of possible market manipulation.
“South Dakota’s cattle producers are facing extreme volatility in the cattle market, and I remain concerned about potential anticompetitive activity in the highly concentrated meatpacking industry.” Thune said in a statement.
Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer, whose family owns a ranch, also has sought an investigation.
“The report confirms our serious misgivings about the many factors that are working to destabilize the marketplace,” Fischer said. “In light of these events and this report, I will be introducing legislation soon in the Senate aimed at providing equity and transparency for all market participants.”
The study details how both the Kansas fire and the coronavirus caused backups in the processing industry, which in turn caused demand for cattle to drop and prices to decline. At the same time, consumer demand continued and even increased amid supply concerns when the coronavirus led to an emptying of grocery shelves.
Although the study focused on documenting the price disparities, it also finds that the situation could benefit from more clearly disseminating market conditions and reinvigorating competition.
Dinkins is a registered sex offender stemming from a 1990 sexual abuse conviction when he was 17. He has been jailed without bond on a complaint alleging he violated the terms of his parole by failing to report the apartment address to authorities and having contact with minors.
Johnson said investigators “need any and all additional information and tips” and that’s why the FBI added $6,500 to the previous reward.
Authorities identify man killed in grain bin
LE MARS — Authorities on Thursday identified a man who died after becoming trapped in a grain bin in northwest Iowa.
The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said Daniel Cronin, 65, died Tuesday after becoming trapped in the bin located about five miles east of Le Mars.
Deputies and other first- responders were called Tuesday morning to the grain bin for a report of a man trapped, officials said. Investigators determined Cronin had been loosening stuck corn when the crust broke, and he sank into the grain. The accident happened despite the use of safety measures, officials said.
Cronin had died by the time his body was recovered about an hour after rescuers arrived, officials said.