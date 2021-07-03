WATERLOO, Iowa — As a child, Dan Sperry-Weber lived on a farm near Raymond. He fondly remembers helping his family grow tomatoes, onions and other produce each summer. As an adult, various obstacles led Sperry-Weber away from the garden.
His daughter knew he had a desire to tend to a garden again one day. Earlier this year, through the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, she discovered a new University of Northern Iowa program and signed up her father.
It's called A Garden in Every Lot, a UNI and Green Iowa AmeriCorps program that helps aspiring gardeners start their own home garden at no cost.
"This garden-starter set of services can result in more fruits and vegetables for the people who don't have access to them or can't afford them," said Kamyar Enshayan, director of the Center for Energy and Environmental Education at UNI. "We're trying to remove barriers so that anyone who wants one can have a garden."
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the program provides new gardeners with site assessment, tilling, mulching and compost, and planting services as part of a multi-year effort by UNI's CEEE to improve community access to healthy foods.
As temperatures reached the upper 90s last week, Enshayan led a crew of AmeriCorps members to Sperry-Weber's home on Reber Avenue in Waterloo. AmeriCorps volunteers Felix Navarrete, Kara Grady and Lars Christiason helped dig a new garden spot for Sperry-Weber, who grabbed a rake and got to work as well.
"This is awesome to me. I really appreciate you guys doing this for me. I really do," Sperry-Weber said.
To which Enshayan happily replied, "Of course. That's the idea."
Nearly 80 area residents and organizations have signed up for A Garden in Every Lot. Crews have put in almost 40 so far.
"We hope many more want to have fresh veggies of their own. It has been so amazing to connect with so many community members, elderly and others who always wanted a vegetable garden but did not know where to start. We are taking all the barriers away," Enshayan said.
The project has many community partners, including the Leighty Foundation, which provided funding for equipment through a grant from Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. Work is carried out by AmeriCorps members, including UNI students and staff. Through the funding the program received a truck, trailer and tillers.
"The idea is to popularize the culture of gardening among us, and really it is most about being outside, being with plants and soil, for mental health and for community building, and some fresh vegetables as a bonus," Enshayan said.
While the staff won't maintain the garden once it's installed, they are available for consultation.
"Think of us as a support group," Enshayan said.
One of the chief planners of the program was Navarrete, who said the idea is to create better and more reliable access to food.
"There's a lot of questions on how to be involved in one of the most basic capacities of what it means to be a human and grow food. We're developing knowledge and desire for that kind of work," he said.
The project joins a number of other efforts by the CEEE and AmeriCorps to address food insecurity and promote fresh produce in the area.
One is a community garden at the People's Community Health Clinic in Waterloo, a nonprofit health care clinic that provides affordable community medical care. The garden provides thousands of pounds of produce for free to clinic patients and community members, many of whom are minorities or refugees who struggle to afford produce and find transportation to grocery stores outside of their neighborhoods.
Another UNI/CEEE program, called Greens to Go, is helping tackle the lack of fresh produce in Waterloo neighborhoods. Through a partnership with local growers, the project's staff goes to area farms and picks produce and then sells it at cost the same day at a mobile produce stand.