Cook County Jail detainee accused of attacking 3 guards
CHICAGO — A Cook County Jail detainee charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Chicago police officer attacked three correctional officers early Tuesday, leaving two of them unconscious, the sheriff’s office said.
Dante Jeffries grabbed an officer who was passing out breakfast at about 3:40 a.m., pulled him into his cell and choked the officer until he lost consciousness, the Cook County Sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Jeffries then grabbed the officer’s keys and handed them to his cellmate, who opened other cell doors. As another officer tried to help his unconscious co-worker, Jeffries struck a third officer in the face, knocking him unconscious. He then attacked the second officer.
A sergeant armed with a stun gun arrived and ordered Jeffries and his cellmate, Sharelle Sims, back into their cell.
The two officers who lost consciousness were treated for their injuries at the scene. The other officer whom Jeffries attacked was seriously injured and remained hospitalized later Tuesday, according to the news release.
Man charged with murder in death of man hit by ‘L’ trainCHICAGO — An 18-year-old Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly pushing a man in front of an “L” train last week, killing him.
Police said Sunday that Ryan Munn was arrested Friday night at his home. He remains in custody.
Munn was allegedly one of three assailants who approached a 29-year-old man on the L platform at Jackson Street and a connecting pedestrian tunnel on Tuesday, pushing him to the track where he was hit by an oncoming train.
Murder suspect caught after escaping southern Illinois jailCARLINVILLE, Ill. — A southern Illinois man charged with first-degree murder is back behind bars after escaping from the Macoupin County Jail in Carlinville, authorities said Tuesday.
William D. Kavanaugh was captured late Monday about 14 miles away from the jail in Shipman, Ill.
Sheriff Shawn Kahl said deputies located Kavanaugh, 35, in a trailer home with a female acquaintance after receiving a tip. Kahl says Kavanaugh surrendered peacefully after deputies surrounded the trailer.
Kahl said he and jail personnel were astounded by the way Kavanaugh escaped from the jail late Easter Sunday. He said the crawl space and other spaces the detainee crawled through to get to a window to make his escape are small and no one knows how he navigated the passage.